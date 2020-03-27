IPL Uncertainty Irrelevant To Australia's T20 World Cup Plans: Justin Langer

In wake of the ongoing crisis caused by coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season by over two weeks. However, it is highly likely to see another delay or an overall cancellation after considering the ongoing pan-India lockdown. Several Australian cricketers were scheduled to participate for their respective franchises in IPL 2020 as the mega T20 carnival was dubbed by many as a preparatory campaign for the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Justin Langer on impact of IPL 2020

According to Australia head coach Justin Langer, the Australian selectors and Cricket Australia have already planned well in advance for the upcoming T20 World Cup. While speaking with reporters, Langer revealed the players were “absolutely determined” to play in this year’s IPL before the coronavirus crisis unravelled. He went on to hail IPL by saying there is no better grounding or tournament for the cricketers to get prepared for the T20 World Cup.

He added that while the plans have now changed and IPL participation no longer a viable option, it is important for Cricket Australia to look after the health of their players and support staff. Langer, however, expressed no stress about the lack of preparation as he believes the current Australian T20 unit is a “very, very settled team”.

IPL 2020: Pat Cummins headlines lucrative Australian deals

During the IPL 2020 auction, Australian pacer Pat Cummins was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹15.5 crore. His national teammate Glenn Maxwell was purchased by the Kings XI Punjab for ₹10.75 crore and attacking opener Aaron Finch joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹4.40 crore. Other prominent Australian names originally scheduled to feature in IPL 2020 were David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood among several others.

