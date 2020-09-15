IPL 2020: Indian Batsman With The Best All-time Average Is NOT Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been powerpacked with top batting performances from Indian players. So when it comes to the batting records of Indian batsmen, stalwarts like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Suresh Raina majorly are the names that come in the minds of cricket fans. However, a major IPL record is held by a relatively unknown cricketer and it is bound to surprise many.

IPL 2020: Iqbal Abdulla beats Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in batting

When it comes to the highest batting average for an Indian batsman in the league's history, it is Iqbal Abdulla who claims the top spot. With a stunning average of 44 in 13 innings, with a career-best score of 33*, the Mumbai-based cricketer tops the charts for Indian batsmen in this record. The average is due to the fact that the 30-year-old has been dismissed only twice in his IPL career. The bowling all-rounder, on his Instagram account, quizzed his followers about the Indian batsman with the highest batting average in the league without searching for the answer on Google.

Iqbal Abdulla has represented the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in his IPL career and was also a part of the Kohli-led U-19 World Cup winning side of 2008. MS Dhoni has the next best average amongst Indian batsmen after Iqbal Abdulla with an impressive average of 42.20 in 190 matches. MS Dhoni is followed by KL Rahul who, in 42 IPL matches, holds an average of 42.06. The leading run-scorer in the league's history, Virat Kohli is stationed at the 4th spot with an average of 37.84 in 117 matches.

IPL 2020 schedule

As per the recently announced schedule for the IPL 2020, defending champions Mumbai Indians are slated to face 2019 finalists Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter of IPL 2020. The matches of the IPL 2020 are not going to be telecasted at the usual 8 PM IST time-slot but fans will be able to catch the live action for IPL 2020 at a new timing of 7:30 PM. The afternoon games of IPL 2020 are scheduled for a 3:30 PM start.

Iqbal Abdulla not picked for IPL 2020

Iqbal Abdulla, who was a part of the KKR squad that went on to win the IPL, has struggled to find a spot in any of the franchises lately. He was released by RCB ahead of the 2018 auction and the spinner has remained unsold in all the subsequent auctions. Throughout his IPL career, Abdullah has featured in 49 matches and has 40 wickets to his name.

Image Source: Iqbal Abdulla Instagram