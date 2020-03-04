ISL Vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Islamabad United will square off against Lahore Qalandars in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Wednesday, March 4. The ISL vs LAH live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The ISL vs LAH live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here are the ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction, ISL vs LAH Dream11 team, ISL vs LAH match prediction, ISL vs LAH playing 11 and other match details.

ISL vs LAH live: Match preview

Islamabad United, who started their PSL 2020 campaign on a losing note, bounced back as they won the next two games. They are currently placed at the fourth positions with two wins and three losses from six games. Their last match ended in a defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings. Islamabad United will now look to get back to winning ways with this fixture.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars couldn't have asked for a worse start to the tournament. They ended up losing their first three games. But they registered an amazing win in their last game against Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs to get going on the points table. A loss in the ISL vs LAH live game, however, will jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Let's take a look at the squads and ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction.

ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ISL vs LAH Playing 11

Here are the squads for the ISL vs LAH Playing 11 from which the ISL vs LAH Dream11 team and ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction can be formed -

ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction: Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (Captain), Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain (12th man)

ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction: Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Dane Vilas (Wicket-keeper), Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari (12th man), Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese.

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: ISL vs LAH Dream11 team

Here is the ISL vs LAH Dream11 team which can give you the maximum points and the ISL vs LAH match prediction -

Wicketkeeper: Luke Ronchi

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (Captain), Colin Ingram, Dawid Malan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Amad Butt, Dale Steyn

All-Rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan (Vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf

ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction: ISL vs LAH match prediction

Islamabad United start off as favourites to win as per our ISL vs LAH match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. Our ISL vs LAH Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your ISL vs LAH live game. Catch all the ISL vs LAH live match on DSport or gateway.com in India.

