Jofra Archer Begins Mind Games, Boldly Claims India Will NOT 'Outspin' England In Tests

Jofra Archer was among the first batch of English cricketers to arrive in India for the upcoming India vs England Test series. He — along with star all-rounder Ben Stokes — was rested from the Tests in Sri Lanka as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) rotation policy. The pace maverick, currently under quarantine, recently boasted about his side’s spin attack on the back of England’s 2-0 thumping of Sri Lanka on spin-friendly wickets.

India vs England: Joe Root & Co. arrive in India: watch video

📍 Chennai, India@root66 and the team have arrived in India ahead of our four-match Test series 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GT06p9Ru4u — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2021

Also Read | Joe Root Equals All-time Test Record Set By Virat Kohli Ahead Of India-England Series

India vs England: Jofra Archer issues ‘spin warning’ for Team India

Jofra Archer has been a seasoned campaigner for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2018. However, he is yet to play a Test match in India ever since he made his debut in the format in 2019. Writing for The Daily Mail, Archer acknowledged his lack of red-ball experience in Indian conditions.

The speedster added that he will get a fair assessment of the conditions after he will begin his training sessions with teammates. Archer hoped that the Tests will be played out on “good wickets” with a “little bit of pace for the bowlers”, unlike the usual spin-friendly tracks of the subcontinent. The 25-year-old was of the view that India’s spin attack will not be able to “out-spin” the English side, even if the pitches end up providing assistance to the spinners.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Auction To Be Held On February 18 In Chennai, One Day After India Vs England Test

Jofra Archer’s comments came on the backdrop of England’s emphatic 2-0 series win away over Sri Lanka. In the third innings of the series-decider at Galle, England spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach accounted for eight of the 10 Sri Lankan wickets. Skipper Joe Root also picked up two wickets in the innings to back up his match-winning 186 earlier in the same match.

England squad for India Tests 2021

On January 21, the ECB announced a 16-member English squad for the first two Tests against India. While James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer will be spearheading their pace attack, the visitors will be pinning much of their hopes on Dom Bess and Jack Leach to outsmart the Indian batsmen on their own turf.

Also Read | Shardul Thakur Happy For Team-mate Mohammed Siraj After His Fifer In Gabba Test

A look at England squad for India Tests 2021

16 players 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

6 travelling reserves 🏏

All the details here 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2021

Also Read | India Vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Fans Laud Rahul Dravid For Developing India's Bench Strength

Image source: ECB Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.