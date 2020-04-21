Moeen Ali Picks Jacques Kallis Over England Teammate Ben Stokes As Best All-rounder Ever

Moeen Ali has been a consistent performer for England in all formats of the game since he made his debut. Moeen Ali has provided the perfect balance to the team with his explosive batting and exceptional spin bowling. Moeen Ali was involved in a Q and A session with the readers of The Guardian, where he was asked to choose the best all-rounder between Jacques Kallis and Ben Stokes.

Moeen Ali picks Kallis as the best all-rounder ahead of Stokes

Moeen Ali said that it is tough to choose between Jacques Kallis and Ben Stokes as far as the best all-rounder is concerned. Moeen Ali added that it is more likely that one would choose Kallis as he has way more runs, wickets and catches than Ben Stokes. However, Moeen Ali also went on to say that Ben Stokes will be one of the greatest players to have ever played the game if he continues to play the game like the way he is doing.

As far as stats are concerned, no one comes close to Jacques Kallis. The South African international went on to score more than 25000 runs in international cricket across all formats. He was an exceptional bowler as well as he clinched a total of 577 wickets for South Africa during his international stint.

Ben Stokes has had a brilliant past couple of years. The Englishman has emerged as one of the biggest match-winners for England. He has been praised by the cricket pundits for his heroics recently. Ben Stokes played a massive role in England's triumph at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Ben Stokes also was instrumental in England's draw in the Ashes. Recently, the ICC awarded him with the ICC Player of the Year honour.

Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes are both part of different IPL franchises. Moeen Ali plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Ben Stokes plays for Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both were set to feature in IPL 2020 but the tournament was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation in the country doesn't look promising which is why the cloud of uncertainty still looms over the fate of IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: ECB.COM.UK