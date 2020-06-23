Jofra Archer 'upset' With West Indian 'hostilities' Talk Ahead Of Historic Test Series

Ahead of the England vs West Indies 2020 series, England pacer Jofra Archer has spoken about feeling upset when it comes to reading headlines suggesting that there would be no friendship between him and the West Indies players during the upcoming series. Jofra Archer said that the England vs West Indies 2020 series will be the same for him as any other series. Jofra Archer referenced to the World Cup match against West Indies at the Ageas Bowl last year as well. The pacer had starred in the match, finishing with figures of 3-30 in the eventual world champions' comfortable win.

Also Read: Jason Holder Says He Doesn't Want To Stick To Just Test Cricket

Jofra Archer reveals the ‘truth’ about his West Indies friends

The Archer Barbados connection comes up every time West Indies play England and it has come up again ahead of the England vs West Indies 2020 series scheduled to be played in July. Jofra Archer was brought up in Barbados and the tall pacer has even turned up for the West Indies Under-19 cricket team. However, the Archer Barbados connection ended there, with Jofra Archer choosing to represent England at the international stage.

Just 1️⃣9️⃣ days to go until 🏏 is back! pic.twitter.com/Or7tuAqmoN — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2020

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Calls Jofra Archer 'big Man' In Reply To Funny GIF Over Scan Test Results

In his column for the Daily Mail, Jofra Archer referred to the Kemar Roach interview recently in which the West Indies pacer warned him to be prepared for hostilities during the series. Jofra Archer called for it to not be blown out of proportion. Jofra Archer went on to say that while hard cricket will be played during the England vs West Indies 2020 series, it is not like Kemar Roach will walk past him or be rude to him during the England vs West Indies series.

Jofra Archer revealed that he even plays Xbox with Barbadian cricketer Chemar Holder all the time. Putting an end to the controversy, Jofra Archer said that while the England vs West Indies 2020 series isn’t going to be overly friendly because everyone has a job to do, he will make it a point to see the West Indies players after the game.

Also Read: Jofra Archer Should Be Prepared To Expect Hostility From WI Players: Kemar Roach

West Indies players have spoken about Jofra Archer before the England vs West Indies 2020 series

WI bowl off our Sandals West Indies Tour of England with the 1st Warm up tomorrow!🗓 1st Test | July 8th. #ENGvWI #MenInMaroon #WIReady pic.twitter.com/9inSe3yNFz — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 22, 2020

West Indies cricketers such as Jason Holder and Kemar Roach have spoken about the prospect of facing Jofra Archer during the upcoming England vs West Indies 2020 series. West Indies captain Jason Holder spoke along similar lines as Kemar Roach during a recent press conference. Jason Holder said that while they’re friends off the field, he will be looking at Jofra Archer as an Englishman once they enter the field.

Also Read: Anderson Recalls Racial Abuse Faced By Jofra Archer, Ponders If He Stayed Indifferent Then

Image Courtesy : ecb.co.uk