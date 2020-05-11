KL Rahul Has Interesting Advice For Yuzvendra Chahal Over Latest TikTok Videos

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul on Sunday poked fun at Team India teammate and RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal over his TikTok videos. With IPL and cricket schedule affected due to coronavirus, Yuzvendra Chahal has been entertaining fans on social media with many TikTok videos.

Also Read: KL Rahul Chooses THIS RCB Player As His All Time Favourite Cricketer- Read Here

India lockdown: KL Rahul on Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok video

During an #AskKL session with fans on Sunday, KL Rahul gave a comicc advice to the RCB leg-spinner after a fan asked the KXIP skipper about his views on Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos. The wicketkeeper-batsman replied that the leg-spinner should stick to bowling googlies on the field rather than making TikTok videos.

I think he should stick to bowling googlies on the field 😂 https://t.co/qLpquHYjhE — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Gives Comic Reply To Yuvraj Singh Calling Him 'chuhey' For Workout Video

Indian lockdown: KL Rahul names favourite RCB Player of all-time

During the Q&A session with fans on Sunday, KL Rahul named ex-RCB teammate and South African great AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman. During the conversation, one fan asked KXIP skipper to choose his favourite all-time batsmen and Indian batter chose his former IPL teammate.

I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/tIZuSPos5A — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Fondly Recalls Nickname MS Dhoni Specially Kept For Him In Indian Team

India lockdown: KXIP skipper KL Rahul awaits IPL start

KL Rahul was appointed as the skipper of KXIP for the IPL 2020, replacing Ravichandran Ashwin, who was traded to another IPL side, Delhi Capitals during the IPL trade window. KL Rahul had an outstanding IPL season for KXIP in 2019 in which he was the top-scorer for the Kings XI Punjab for the second consecutive season.. Despite piling runs, KL Rahul missed the Orange Cap by a whisker. Rahul made 593 runs in IPL 2019 and top-scored with an unbeaten 100 against Mumbai.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Talks On The Origins Of Friendship With Kuldeep Yadav To Form 'Kulcha'

(IMAGE: KL RAHUL/ YUZVENDRA CHAHAL/ INSTAGRAM)