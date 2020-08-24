KXIP Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman Fires 100km/hr Ball For Wicket In CPL 2020 Match: Watch

The fifth day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) saw Guyana Amazon Warriors locking horns against Jamaica Tallawahs in the second game of the day. Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell won the toss and invited the Warriors to bat first. The Warriors got off to a blistering start as they raced to 56 runs in just 5.3 overs. However, KXIP star leg-spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman provided his side with the first breakthrough as he knocked off Brandon King's stumps.

CPL 2020: KXIP spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman bowls a peach to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer came to the crease and joined Chandrapaul Hemraj. But Mujeeb ur Rahman wasn't done yet as he weaved his magic once again and sent the inform Shimron Hetmyer back to the hut for a golden duck. Mujeeb ur Rahman bowled a quick off-spinner at 100 km/hr which nipped back in sharply and rattled the woodwork.

It was a crucial wicket for the Tallawahs as the Warriors were cruising in the first five overs of the powerplay. In hindsight, Shimron Hetmyer's wicket was a big relief as the southpaw had scored two fifties in the first two games and has the ability to take the game away from the opposition. Mujeeb ur Rahman finished with figures of 3/18 in his four overs as they bowled out the Warriors for 118. Incidentally, Mujeeb is set to play for Kings XI Punjab again in the IPL 2020, while Shimron Hetmyer will represent Delhi Capitals, making the possibility of both the players going head-to-head again, quite realistic.

Chasing 119, the Tallawahs had a dismal start to their innings as they were reduced to 4/3 in 3.1 overs. At one stage, the Tallawahs were reeling at 59/7 after 16 overs. With 59 required off the final overs, the responsibility of taking his team home lied on the shoulders of the KKR star, Andre Russell. The all-rounder scored 27 runs off the next two overs and brought the equation down to 32 off 12 balls. The stage was set for Andre Russell as he dispatched the first two balls of the 19th over for a six and a four.

However, the bowler made a comeback and bowled four consecutive dots to leave 22 runs for Keemo Paul to defend in the final over. Fidel Edwards took a single off the first ball and gave the strike to Andre Russell. With 21 needed off five balls, Andre Russell played four more dot balls before hitting a six off the final ball. Jamaica Tallawahs ended up losing the match by 14 runs.

CPL live streaming

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on August 22 at 11:45 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL 20020 live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

IMAGE COURTESY: CPL T20 TWITTER