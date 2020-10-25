LEG XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Legends XI will face off against Champions XI in Match 8 of the Andhra T20 League on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram and will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the LEG XI vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

LEG XI vs CPN XI live: LEG XI vs CPN XI match prediction and preview

Legends XI have been disappointing in the Andhra T20 League so far, having lost both their games in the competition. They lost their opening game against Chargers XI by 56 runs, before succumbing to a three-run defeat against the Kings XI in their last game.

Champions XI have also both their games in the Andhra T20 League so far. They lost their opening encounter to Warriors by six wickets, before losing by 14 runs on Saturday against the Chargers XI. Both teams will look to open their account for this season and we predict that the Legends XI will do so on Sunday.

LEG XI vs CPN XI live: Probable LEG XI vs CPN XI playing 11

Champions XI : B Munish Varma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebbar, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar

: B Munish Varma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebbar, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar Legends XI: Guramkonda Jayawardhane (C), Jogesh, TVS Swaroop, B Sivacharan Singh (WK), Noor Basha, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, I Karthik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy, Shivraj, Anjaneyulu

LEG XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: M Vamsi

M Vamsi Batsmen: Ricky Bhui, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas

Ricky Bhui, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas All-rounders: Ashwin Hebbar, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Munish Varma

Ashwin Hebbar, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Munish Varma Bowlers: I Karthik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy, BV Reddy

LEG XI vs CPN XI Dream prediction: Top Picks

LEG XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team captain: Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar

LEG XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team vice-captain: Zaheer Abbas, M Vamsi

Note: The LEG XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, LEG XI vs CPN XI top picks and LEG XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEG XI vs CPN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: FanCode)

