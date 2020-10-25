LEG XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Legends XI will face off against Champions XI in Match 8 of the Andhra T20 League on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram and will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the LEG XI vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the same.
Legends XI have been disappointing in the Andhra T20 League so far, having lost both their games in the competition. They lost their opening game against Chargers XI by 56 runs, before succumbing to a three-run defeat against the Kings XI in their last game.
Champions XI have also both their games in the Andhra T20 League so far. They lost their opening encounter to Warriors by six wickets, before losing by 14 runs on Saturday against the Chargers XI. Both teams will look to open their account for this season and we predict that the Legends XI will do so on Sunday.
