'Let's Make It Bigger': Raina To Set Up Cricket Academy In J&K; Meets Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Days after bidding adieu to his playing career, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has agreed to set up five schools in Kashmir division and an equal number in the Jammu division to train aspiring cricketers, particularly the youngsters from remote areas of the UT. Earlier in the day, Raina met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Recently, Raina had written a letter to J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, saying he would like to make use of the knowledge and skills he learned over the years by training talented youngsters from the region. Raina revealed that talent would be identified and selected from all regions of J&K, trained by professionals, and would be equipped to play at the International level.

It gives me immense pleasure to get the support of honourable @manojsinha_ sir, had a productive meeting today with him on working towards creating a platform for sports in Jammu & Kashmir. Let's make it bigger! @IndiaSports @diprjk #jammu #kashmir #sports pic.twitter.com/8Hbdfvr4St — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 18, 2020

Raina had earlier elaborated that it would require an immense amount of effort and process which includes talent hunt from schools, colleges, and rural areas of J&K, organizing masterclasses, mental toughness courses, physical fitness, and skill training.

Raina's J&K roots

Raina had earlier stressed that cricket is a process which could shape and mould a group of individuals with professional ethics and discipline, adding that staying fit - both mentally and physically - is especially important. The Chennai Super Kings player said that a child gets adapted to disciplined life when he or she undergoes training for any sports activities.

“I am much determined I can use this opportunity in creating a promising tomorrow for our country through these children,” he wrote.

Rania told ANI that he feels deeply connected to my roots in the valley as a Kashmiri Pandit and felt the need to inculcate strong sportsmanship, cricketing spirit, and values for children and youth in Jammu and Kashmir. He is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which will be held from September 19 to November 10.

Suresh Raina retirement

Following the footsteps of his CSK captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Suresh Raina played 18 Test matches in his career and was a regular feature in Team India's white-ball setup under the captainship of MS Dhoni. Suresh Raina was a part of 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is in his international career. The southpaw is one of the most experienced IPL players out there with 193 matches. CSK will miss the services of Suresh Raina in the IPL 2020 after he backed out from the event.

