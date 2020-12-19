Marnus Labuschagne's 'No Run' Video On Social Media Invites Comic Response: WATCH

From being the first-ever concussion substitute in the sport to making a permanent place for himself in the playing XI, Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has made the most of his interesting start in cricket. Labuschagne made his way into the Test side in rather rare circumstances, brought on mid-way through the game after his idol/mentor/friend Steve Smith went down to a ghastly bouncer from English pacer Jofra Archer at the Ashes in 2019.

Coming back from his year off, Smith had played brilliant knocks that saw him make two consecutive centuries in the first Test and a 92 in the first innings of the second Test before going down to Archer. That was not the only thing that Steve Smith did, however, that made the highlights that series. Smith's unusual defence strategies also caught the attention of fans, media and his teammates. It now seems that Marnus Labuschagne has picked up on some of these hilarious ball leaving skills from the Aussie legend.

India vs Australia 1st Test: Labuschagne entertains with his defensive skills

Of the many insights we gleaned from 'The Test', the Amazon Prime documentary on the Australian cricket team, one of the most heartwarming perhaps, was the reluctant mentor-eager student relationship between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. The youngster, who got his break in international cricket in some part due to Smith, can be seen tagging along with Smith as he practises in the nets and hanging around him in the dressing room before the games through the series.

Judging by how he has been going since that start in England, Labuschagne could be destined for greatness just like his idol. While his debut for the Australian side came much before the Ashes game, Labuschagne's actual rise within the team has been very recent. Since the Ashes, the 26-year-old has gone on to make three consecutive centuries in three games against Pakistan and New Zealand. His highest score in a Test match is 215, which he achieved during New Zealand's tour of Australia in January this year.

India vs Australia live

Playing the 15th Test match of his career, against India, Labuschagne came into the middle on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 1st Test at 16-1. With Matthew Wade gone for just 8 and Joe Burns following him a few overs later, it was Smith and his protege against a charged-up Indian bowling lineup. After Smith's dismissal for just 1 run at the hands of R Ashwin and after having been dropped three times, Labuschagne defended hard, ending his day at 47 runs off 119 balls.

Cricket Australia's video of Labuschagne's defence has taken Twitter by storm - there is even a 10-hour version available on Youtube. Here's how fans reacted to the video:

This gotta be the Meme of the Week , Lol !!#TamilTwitter#MemeTwitter pic.twitter.com/rWCRv6wSbh — Globe Trotter (@masala_dosai) December 18, 2020

Smith at the other end was like : "He learnt something he shouldn't have from me" . — Ayush Shukla (@ayush_sach10) December 18, 2020

How angry would you be as the bowler 😂 — Aaron Bryson (@AaronBryson_x) December 18, 2020

He's practicing dance for new year's eve party — Parttime Sledgehammer (@Parttime_Er) December 18, 2020

