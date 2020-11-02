Mayank Agarwal Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary, Personal Life And Career Stats

Mayank Agarwal has enjoyed his best IPL season so far at the Dream11 IPL 2020. The prolific opener has made 424 runs from 11 matches at an average of 38.54 and a strike rate of 156.45. His opening partnerships with his Punjab team captain and fellow Karnataka player KL Rahul, are among the highest in the tournament this year. While this hasn't been of much help to Punjab, who were in last place on the table for much of the tournament, it has put both KL and Mayank on the top run-getters list for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Mayank Agarwal stats

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul's opening stand of 183 against Rajasthan in Sharjah was the third biggest opening partnership in the history of the league. This was the same match that Punjab lost after Rahul Tewatia's heroic 5 sixes in an over. Mayank Agarwal came into prominence with his performances in the Indian domestic circuit. In 2018 he scored 2,141 runs, the highest number of runs by an Indian in a domestic season. Mayank was awarded the Madhavrao Scindia Award in June 2018 for being the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy.

In December 2018, Agarwal was named in India's Test squad for their series against Australia. He made 76 runs on debut and finished the series with 195 runs. He was also named to India's ICC Cricket World Cup squad in 2019. In October 2019, Agarwal scored 215 runs off 371 balls against South Africa. In November 2019, Agarwal broke Don Bradman's record, becoming the second-fastest batsman to score two double centuries, after making 243 runs against Bangladesh.

Mayank Agarwal personal life

Mayank Agarwal married Aashita Sood on June 6, 2018, after dating her for a couple of years. The two have known each other since their younger days. Aashita is a lawyer by profession and has an LLM in Intellectual Property Law.

Mayank Agarwal Dream11 IPL salary and net worth

Mayank Agarwal's net worth is estimated to be $5 million by kheltalk.com. These figures are derived from his contracts with the BCCI as a representative of the national team, his Dream11 IPL salary and his various endorsements. Mayank is a Grade B player in the Indian Cricket team, meaning that he has an annual salary of ₹3 crore. He made his Dream11 IPL debut with the Bangalore IPL, where he was brought for ₹10 lakhs.

After three years, he was brought by Delhi for ₹1.6 crore and was transferred to the Rising Pune Supergiant for the same price. He was finally brought by Punjab in 2018 for ₹1 crore and has remained there since. Agarwal has played in a number of other domestic T20 series like the Karnataka Premier League. So far, he has earned around ₹97,000,000 from the IPL alone. Fast&Up recently signed Mayank Agarwal as their brand ambassador.

