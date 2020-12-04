Michael Clarke Throws Superyacht Party Worth ₹82 CRORE With Girlfriend Pip Edwards

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke recently threw an extravagant party at a superyacht in Sydney. The aforementioned superyacht is estimated to be worth AUD15 million (₹82 crore) as per a report by foxsports.com.au. At the party, the 2015 World Cup-winning captain celebrated the occasion of receiving his Order of Australia medal (back in June this year) with his girlfriend, Pip Edwards, along with some of their friends.

A glimpse of Michael Clarke superyacht party in Sydney

Michael Clarke superyacht party: Cricketer celebrates his Order of Australia medal

According to the report by the Australian publication, the superyacht is owned by Michael Clarke’s accountant Anthony Bell. Apart from hosts Michael Clarke and his girlfriend Pip Edwards, other prominent attendees were Channel 9 presenter Erin Molan and The Morning Show co-host Larry Emdur.

Michael Clarke girlfriend Pip Edwards: Timeline of their dating life

Pip Edwards is an Australian fashion designer. She and Michael Clarke began dating shortly after the latter split from Kyly in September 2019 after seven years of marriage. A few months ago, Edwards shared a picture on her social media where she can be seen enjoying a romantic holiday with Clarke in Noosa Shire.

While they kept their relationship private earlier on, the ex-cricketer and Pip Edwards made their dating life public this year. Edwards revealed the same during a radio chat with rugby league journalist Phil Rothfield.

Michael Clarke girlfriend Pip Edwards

How much is Michael Clarke net worth?

Michael Clarke was one of the most prolific sportspersons that Australia has ever produced. In an illustrious career spanning 11 years and 115 Tests to score 8,643 runs at 49.10, Clarke has achieved some significant feats and records. The 2015 World Cup-winning captain is also one of the richest Australian cricketers of all time. The Michael Clarke net worth is staggering. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Michael Clarke net worth amount stands at an estimated $22 million through his endorsement deals and earnings from Cricket Australia as a former cricket player.

Disclaimer: The above Michael Clarke net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Michael Clarke net worth figures.

Image source: Pip Edwards Instagram

