Mohammad Kaif Opens Up On Favourite Isolation Pastime And Enjoying 11 Hours Of Sleep

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif announced his international retirement in 2018. Having made his debut in 2000, he represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs. The right-handed batsman held a batting average of over 32 in both Tests and ODIs and collectively scored 3,377 runs across all his international appearances. During the early and mid-2000s, Mohammad Kaif along with Yuvraj Singh, were widely praised for lifting India’s fielding standards for a new generation through their athletic fielding abilities.

India lockdown: Mohammad Kaif reveals isolation routine

With all cricketing commitments currently being postponed due to the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, Mohammad Kaif recently revealed activities that are helping him keep busy. In an interview with Cricbuzz, the former cricketer said that playing and bonding with his kids is his favourite pastime during isolation. He also said that he once slept for 11 hours straight during the ongoing lockdown period.

Mohammad Kaif added that he uses his mobile phone a lot these days and watches highlights of Sachin Tendulkar’s batting on television whenever he can. He nostalgically recalled the days when he tried mimicking Tendulkar’s style of batting during his playing days and in net sessions. He concluded the interview by advising fans to stay at home until the crisis ends.

IPL 2020: Mohammad Kaif in Delhi Capitals

Mohammad Kaif joined Delhi Capitals as their assistant coach during the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). He is also slated to reprise his role for the franchise in IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals were initially scheduled to launch their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on March 30. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis and India lockdown prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the highly-anticipated IPL 2020 season until further notice.

