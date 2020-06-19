Mohammad Shami Wishes To Have Talked Sushant Singh Rajput Out Of Committing Suicide

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami is currently spending time at his home in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh as the coronavirus-induced India lockdown continues to remain in effect. The cricketer was recently involved in an interview with Hindustan Times where he spoke about how has been dealing with no cricket since March this year. Mohammad Shami also talked about his friend Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Bandra residence earlier after the Bollywood actor committed suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mohammad Shami talks about actor’s suicide

Last month, Mohammad Shami made a startling revelation that he thought of committing suicide on at least three occasions when he opened up about his stressful times. In the recent interview, he talked about the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide news and stated that it was unfortunate to see him lose his life. Mohammad Shami referred to Sushant Singh Rajput as his friend and wished he knew about his condition and would have surely talked him out of taking such a drastic step.

The pacer then recalled the times when he himself felt suicidal and how his family ensured he was never alone. Mohammad Shami said his family pulled him out of his low phase by taking care of him. The right-arm fast bowler added that depression and deteriorating mental condition are the problems that needs attention and care from others. He added that for some, spiritualiity also helps in gaining a different, positive perspective of life.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mohammad Shami mourns actor’s death

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the loss of #SushantSinghRajput. A fine actor gone too soon. Will always remember our meeting. RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/Fi4uXQP9rJ — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) June 14, 2020

Talking about his training regime during the lockdown, Mohammad Shami said that he has set up a small academy where he practises with his younger brother Mohammed Kaif. The cricketer said that he has taken up fitness schedules from team’s physio and is doing everything to attain the standards of international cricket.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actor in MS Dhoni movie

The Sushant Singh Rajput suicide news last Sunday shocked the entire nation. The actor starred as a titular character in the film based on the life of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. The Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni movie, titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, was released in 2016 and received both critical and commercial success.

Mohammad Shami wife and personal life

In an Instagram Live chat with teammate Rohit Sharma earlier this month, Mohammad Shami made revelations of contemplating suicide. He cited reasons like some personal issues in his life and the injury he suffered in 2015 that kept him out of the game. The personal issues he was likely referring to were the allegations of domestic violence made his wife Hasin Jahan.

Both Hasin Jahan and the cricketer married in June 2014 but their marriage took a drastic turn in March 2018 when Jahan wife lodged a complaint against him citing violence and adultery. Shami has the custody of their daughter at present.

