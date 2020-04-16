Jofra Archer Has Laidback Appearance But He Is Extremely Competitive: Jason Gillespie

England fast bowler Jofra Archer made his international debut in 2019. For his many dazzling spells at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2019 Ashes, the pacer was recently named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2019. Former Australian pacer and current head coach of the Sussex County Cricket Club, Jason Gillespie, was all praise for Jofra Archer during a recent interview.

Jason Gillespie lauds Jofra Archer

In an interview with Sky Sports, Jason Gillespie praised Jofra Archer for his competitiveness and loyalty. He said that even though Archer has a laidback appearance, the young pacer is very competitive on the field. Jason Gillespie cited the example of his former teammate Paul Reiffel who also appeared laidback but was one of the most competitive players he had ever seen in his life.

Jason Gillespie also praised Jofra Archer’s loyalty and his personality by recalling the experiences he witnessed during the 2019 World Cup. He said that during the World Cup in England, the right-arm pacer would sometimes visit the Sussex camp to meet some of his teammates from his English County team. Gillespie claimed that Jofra Archer sometimes feels the need to repay the faith his domestic club put on him since his joining in 2016.

IPL 2020: Jofra Archer in Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer joined Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). During the IPL 2020 trading window, he was retained by Rajasthan Royals for reported ₹7.2 crore (US$1 million) for the highly-anticipated IPL 2020 season. However, the tournament was recently postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown.

