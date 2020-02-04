Mohammed Shami Net Worth, IPL Salary, Relationship Status And Personal Life

Mohammed Shami is an Indian right-handed fast bowler. He is recognised as one of the best bowlers across the world. He is known best for his toe-crushing yorkers and brutal bouncers. Shami currently represents Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also Read | Super Bowl 2020: Clark Hunt Net Worth, Earnings And Kansas City Chiefs' NFL Success

Mohammed Shami net worth and IPL salary

Mohammed Shami has a net worth that stands at an estimated $2 million, according to Celebs Trending Now. His IPL salary is reported to be ₹4.8 crores, as per Inside Sport.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Inspired By Virat Kohli And Mohammed Shami, Gives Up Biryani For Fitness

Mohammed Shami wife

Mohammed Shami has been married to Haseen Jahan since 2014. Unfortunately, the duo have been involved in a personal dispute. Haseen Jahan had accused Shami of domestic violence last year. However, Mohammed Shami later opened up on the situation. He stated that his main focus was on cricket. He was determined not to let any allegations affect him in any way.

Also Read | Ind Vs WI: Mohammed Shami Repeats 2014 Exploits By Topping ODI Wickets List In 2019

NZ vs Ind: Mohammed Shami welcomes a new baby girl

Mohammed Shami is currently with Team India on his tour to New Zealand. It is safe to say that he is in the best form of his life. In India's recent match against New Zealand, the Indian fast bowler delivered a brilliant performance with the ball when he took two wickets for 32 runs against the Kiwis.

The Indian fast bowler also loves to share his success with fans on Instagram. Shami recently welcomed a new baby girl in his family and made it a point to share a glimpse with his followers.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Andy Reid Net Worth, Career Earnings, Super Bowl LIV With Chiefs And Family

Image credits: Instagram | Mohammed Shami