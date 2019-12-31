MS Dhoni To Shut Down Cricket Academy In Dubai Due To Contractual Issues: Report

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been out of cricket action ever since the Men in Blue made their exit from the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. He missed India's tour of West Indies and was unavailable for the team's home series against South Africa and the West Indies. While MS Dhoni has been enjoying his break from cricket, his academy in Dubai has run into trouble and here is how.

MS Dhoni to shift Middle East cricket academy to Doha?

In 2017, MS Dhoni had opened his cricket academy in Dubai. much to a lot of delight of Indian fans in the Middle East. However, almost 3 years later, the academy has run into rough weather. According to a report in a leading Indian publication, the academy is set to shut down because some contractual obligations were not fulfilled. Speaking to the publication, a source revealed that there are a few issues and as a result, Dhoni's cricket academy is likely to be shifted to the Qatar capital city of Doha. The academy in Dubai could come under a new management with a new name in the future.

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings pay tribute to MS Dhoni

Recently, Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket after making his debut back in 2004 against Bangladesh. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who is speculated to return to the game in the New Zealand series in February, is the only skipper to have won all the major ICC trophies in the history of the game. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings paid a heartfelt tribute to the former Indian skipper on Instagram. CSK captioned the image, "Finite years. Infini7e memories."

CSK squad IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to lead team once again

CSK have always believed in retaining their core team and this time was no different at the IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata on December 19. Their first buy in the auction was English all-rounder Sam Curran, who they bought for ₹5.5 crore. Curran played for Kings XI Punjab in the last edition of the IPL. Piyush Chawla was CSK's next pick which surprised many as his performances in the domestic arena have been below average. CSK bought him for a whopping ₹6.75 crore. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL. CSK were looking to rope in an overseas fast bowler and they bagged a good deal in the form of Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood, who they bought for ₹2 crore. They also added a spinner R Sai Kishore in their bowling arsenal.

