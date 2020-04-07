MS Dhoni: Top 4 Noble Causes The Former India Captain Has Supported Till Date

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers in the world with his net worth reportedly being over ₹760 crore. MS Dhoni has time and again expressed his love for the army. MS Dhoni is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion) a title he got in 2011. He has also served the country on the battlefield from July 31 to August 15, 2019. The former India captain has always believed in being anonymous with his charity work and has never really made noise about it. Let's take a look at MS Dhoni's top 4 charity causes.

1. MS Dhoni's foundation help Indian Army earn 20,000 pounds

MS Dhoni's Charitable Foundation gained £20,000 (₹18.62 lakh) out of the £300,000 (₹2.8 crore) raised during the inaugural T20 fundraiser, 'Cricket for Heroes' held at The KIA Oval in 2015. This amount was handed over to the Indian Army in support of the wounded and severely injured soldiers in the line of duty. After this inaugural fundraiser match in London, the MS Dhoni Charitable Foundation also collaborated with The Help for Heroes Foundation to replicate a series of similar charity matches in India over the next few years with an aim to raise more funds towards the support of the Indian Army.

2. MS Dhoni presents ₹2 crore cheque to CRPF

Chennai Super Kings donated ₹2 crore to the Indian armed forces before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 opening match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. CSK captain MS Dhoni, along with N Srinivasan, presented the cheque to the representatives of the CRPF during a felicitation ceremony organised by the BCCI for the armed forces in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 personnel from the CRPF dead on February 14, 2019.

3. MS Dhoni's efforts for young athletes in India

MS Dhoni, who had previously owned shares in Rhiti Sports Management Private Ltd (RSMPL), previously made efforts for young athletes across the country. RSMPL's Rhiti Charitable Foundation was started in 2010 in order to give opportunities to young athletes from cities that have limited exposure to sports facilities. They provide the best possible opportunities for athletes and help them in showcasing their talent. The foundation recognizes and supports young athletes, provide scholarships and organise tournaments in different states.

4. MS Dhoni's ₹1 Lakh donation for COVID-19 relief

MS Dhoni was recently criticized for having donated ₹1 lakh to help fight coronavirus in India. A reputed Indian journalist shed some light on the reality of the MS Dhoni donation story. While the amount was spot on, Dhoni did not donate the same to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund but to a Pune-based NGO called Mukul Madhav. The NGO reportedly had a target of ₹12.5 lakh as donations for charitable activities in healthcare, social welfare and the education sector, which Dhoni helped fulfil with the donation.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER