NIG-U19 Vs PK-U19 Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is set to commence on January 17, 2020. Nigeria U19 and Pakistan U19 will clash in a warm-up game on Sunday, January 12. Keep reading for the NIG-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 predictions, top picks and all match details.

NIG-U19 vs PK-U19 schedule

Venue: Mandela Oval, Hammanskraal, Pretoria

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM Local (1:30 PM IST)

NIG-U19 vs PK-U19 match preview

Nigeria made it to the ICC U-19 World Cup with a 100% win record in the Under-19 World Cup Qualifier Africa Division One competition. In their final game against Sierra Leone, they were at 91-7 at one stage in their run chase of 139, but 16-year-old Peter Aho held his nerve to give his side a famous victory. Nigeria beat Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Sierra Leone on-route to the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan U-19s recently participated in the Asia Youth/Under-19s Cup. They exited the tournament in the group stages after finishing third behind India and Kuwait in Group A. In the last game of their tournament, which was the last they played before Sunday's encounter - they beat Kuwait by 163 runs. Mohammad Waseem and Irfan Khan starred with the bat while Qasim Akram excelled with the ball.

NIG-U19 vs PK-U19 squads

Nigeria U19: Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Miracle Akhigbe, Isiaka Audu, Isaac Danladi, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Samuel Mba, Taiwo Mohammed, Boniface Oche, Sylvester Okpe, Elijah Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyi Uboh.

Pakistan U19: Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Haider Ali, Aarish Ali Khan, Aamir Ali Thaheem, Abdul Bangalzai, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Hurraira, Tahir Hussain, Irfan Khan, Amir Khan, Fahad Munir, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Waseem.

NIG-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Rohail Nazir (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen: Elijah Olaleye, Haider Ali (Captain), Miracle Ikaige, Irfan Khan

All-rounders: Peter Aho, Qasim Akram, Tahir Hussain

Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Waseem (Wasim), Isaac Danladi

NIG-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 prediction

Nigeria will post a difficult challenge, but Pakistan will still be favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Official Website)