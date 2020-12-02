NZ A Vs WI A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st Unofficial Test Preview

New Zealand A will face West Indies A in the unofficial Test match on Thursday, December 3. The match will be played at the Bay Oval Ground in Tauranga at 4:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our NZ A vs WI A match prediction, probable NZ A vs WI A playing 11 and NZ A vs WI A Dream11 team.

NZ A vs WI A live: NZ A vs WI A Dream11 prediction and preview

Ahead of predicting the NZ A vs WI A playing 11 line-ups, let's take a look at the performance of both the teams. NZ A will be coming into the match after playing well against the visiting West Indies senior team in the recent warm-up matches which ended in draw. Rachin Ravindra played well in both warm-up matches scoring one century and a half-century. NZ A skipper Cole McConchie scored a century in the last match and both these batsmen will look to continue their fine run with the bat.

New Zealand A will face @windiescricket A at Bay Oval in Tauranga and @TheRealPCB at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. #NZAvWIA #NZAvPAK https://t.co/coDalZtM5k — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 29, 2020

WI A side will include some of the player's handful of players who played in the warm-up match. Having acclimatised with weather condition already, those players will look to perform well and win this four-day contest. It will be interesting to see as to which team will hit the ground running and take control of the match.

NZ A vs WI A Dream11 prediction: NZ A vs WI A playing 11

NZ A vs WI A Dream11 prediction: NZ A probable playing 11

Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Glenn Philips, Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggelejin, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Joe Carter, Cole McConchie, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith

NZ A vs WI A Dream11 prediction: WI A playing 11

Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Raymon Reifer, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd

NZ A vs WI A Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NZ A vs WI A playing 11

Glenn Phillips

Nicholas Pooran

Scott Kuggelejin

Oshane Thomas

NZ A vs WI A match prediction: NZ A vs WI A Dream11 team

NZ A vs WI A live: NZ A vs WI A Dream11 prediction

As per our NZ A vs WI A Dream11 prediction, NZ A will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NZ A vs WI A Dream11 prediction, NZ A vs WI A playing 11 and NZ A vs WI A Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ A vs WI A match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Black Caps / Twitter

