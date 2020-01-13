NZ-U19 Vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand Under-19s will square off against UAE Under-19s in the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-up match. It will take place on Monday, January 13 at St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Jesse Tashkoff will captain the New Zealand U-19 side in this tournament while Aryan Lakra will lead the UAE U-19s. New Zealand have been playing here for the past couple of weeks and are already familiar with conditions which will be an added advantage for the Kiwis. They were a part of the Quadrangular series where they won only one match and finished fourth.

Both the teams will look to try and test various combinations to ensure they get the best 11 going into the tournament. Let's have a look at the squads, match details and Dream11 prediction.

NZ-U19 vs UAE-U19 Squads

New Zealand U-19 Squad: Jesse Tashkoff (Captain), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O’Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Oliver White.

UAE U-19 Squad: Aryan Lakra (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chathiya Dashan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rishab Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon.

NZ-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Fergus Lellman (Vice-captain), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ansh Tandon (VC), Rhys Mariu,

Bowlers: David Hancock, Karthik Meiyappan, Kristian Clarke Rishab Mukherjee

All-Rounders: Aryan Lakra, Jesse Tashkoff (Captain)

New Zealand U-19 start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: NEW ZEALAND & UAE CRICKET TWITTER HANDLES