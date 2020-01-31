NZ Vs Ind: Toss Stats, Schedule And All Squad Updates Ahead Of 4th T20I

India will now face New Zealand in a fourth of the five-match T20I series at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday. The Indian cricket team is currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches over the course of 40 days in the country. After wins in their first three matches, Virat Kohli and co. have already pocketed the T20I series 3-0.

New Zealand vs India 2020: 4th T20I Toss Stats and Prediction

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Team India have lost the toss on three occasions in their last five completed T20I matches. Fortunately for the ‘Men in Blue’, India have won all of those matches and are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak. On the other hand, New Zealand have won the toss on three occasions in their last five matches. However, problems are aplenty for the Black Caps as their white-ball form seems to keep on deteriorating since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

At the Westpac Stadium in Wellington, conditions have suited teams batting first. In the past five T20Is contested at the venue, the team batting first have won on four occasions. Expect the captain to bat first upon winning the toss in the upcoming game.

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I Toss and Match Timings

The toss for the upcoming match will be conducted at 12:00 PM IST. The T20 action will then commence at 12:30 PM IST. Scheduled to be finished around 2:00 PM IST, the first innings will then be followed by an official 10-minute between-the-innings break before the second innings commences at 2:10 PM IST.

NZ vs Ind T20 Squad Updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January 2020. Sanju Samson replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad. Check out final line-ups of both teams in the T20I contests.

NZ vs Ind: New Zealand Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind: India Squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

