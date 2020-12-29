ODL Vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Odisha Cricket League 2020-21

The Odisha Lions will go up against the Odisha Panthers in Match 5 of the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21. The ODL vs OPA match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on December 29 at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttak. Here is our ODL vs OPA Dream11 prediction, ODL vs OPA Dream11 team and ODL vs OPA Dream11 top picks.

Mark the fixtures on your calendar - Live Streaming of the MGM ODISHA T-20 CRICKET LEAGUE (2020-21) on the FANCODE app. Starting 27th December 2020 at 3:30 PM. #MGM #OCLT20 #CRICKET_ODISHA #OdishaCricketAssociation #fancode pic.twitter.com/yncnTw3xyq — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 27, 2020

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Trolls Matthew Wade After Winning Sledging Battle During Boxing Day Test?

ODL vs OPA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 kicked off on December 27, 2020. Six teams will take each other on for the title, of which the top four teams will battle it out in the semi-finals (No. 1 vs No. 4 and No. 2 vs No. 3). The final will be held on January 13, 2021. Both - the Odisha Lions and the Odisha Panthers have played just one match in the series so far and have had contrasting results in their games. Playing the first game of the tournament, the Panthers defeated the Odisha Pumas by a massive nine wickets. They are currently in second place on the table.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Lions are yet to get on the board, having lost their only match to the Odisha Tigers. The Lions put up 132 but failed to defend their total by a tiny margin as the Tigers chased it down with just two balls remaining. Rakesh Pattanaik was the standout players for the Lions, making the team's highest score (33) and taking two wickets. The Lions will hope to pull together and win four important points for their side. Based off of run rate, the Lions are in fourth place on the table.

Also Read | India Defeats Australia In Key MCG Test; Bowlers, Rahane & Gill Shine In Series-leveler

ODL vs OPA playing 11 prediction

Odisha Lions - Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

Odisha Panthers - Ankit Singh, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Sidhant Jana, Ranjit Paikaray, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak

ODL vs OPA Key Players

Odisha Lions - Rakesh Pattanaik, Bikash Rout, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal

Odisha Panthers - Pradeep Pradhan, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Sidhant Jena, Ankit Singh

Also Read | Virat Kohli Shares 10-year-old Tweet After ICC Award Win, Looks Back At Journey In Blue

ODL vs OPA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ranjit Paikaray

Batsmen: Ankit Singh, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Bikash Rout

Allrounders: Rakesh Pattanaik (c), Alok Chandra Sahoo, Sidhant Jena

Bowlers: Pradeep Pradhan, Nauttam Bhanja, Sibhasish Sahoo, Basant Mohanty

ODL vs OPA game prediction

According to our ODL vs OPA match prediction, the Odisha Panthers will win this match.

Note: The ODL vs OPA Dream11 prediction and ODL vs OPA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODL vs OPA Dream11 team and ODL vs OPA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Ponting Backs Steve Smith To Perform In Next Test, Feels Joe Burns Might Be Forced Out

Image Credits: Odisha Cricket Association Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.