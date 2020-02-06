OMN Vs USA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Oman will take on the USA in the second game of the 2020 Nepal Tri-Nation ODI Series part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Thursday, February 6 at at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The match will commence at 9:45 AM (IST).

Oman began the Tri-Nation ODI series in Nepal with a close 18-run and spoiled Nepal’s historic first home ODI match. Oman recovered from 57/5 to finish on 197/9 which was enough to win the game on a tricky batting track. Oman were good at taking wickets regularly despite the hosts trying to rebuild the chase.

The Oman team will now face the United States of America who are placed on the top of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2. They won three out of the four matches played in the home Tri-series as well as the Tri-series hosted by UAE. Here's a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

OMN vs USA Dream11 Squads

OMN vs USA Dream11: Oman Squad

Zeeshan Maqsood (Captain), Suraj Kumar (Wicket-keeper), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Muhammad Nadeem, Sanuth Ebrahim, Sandeep Goud, Muhammed Naseem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

OMN vs USA Dream11: USA Squad

Saurabh Netravalkar (Captain), Akshay Homraj (Wicket-keeper), Ian Holland, Xavier Marshall, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Karima Gore, Timil Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Elmore Hutchinson/Rusty Theron.

OMN vs USA Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Suraj Kumar

Batsmen: Cameron Stevenson, Steven Taylor (Captain), Zeeshan Maqsood, Timil Patel

Bowlers: Aaron Jones, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

All-Rounders: Ian Holland, Muhammad Nadeem (Vice-captain)), Aqib Ilyas

OMN vs USA Dream11 Prediction

USA start off as favourites to win this fixture

Note: These Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: USA CRICKET TWITTER