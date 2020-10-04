Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Balochistan are set to battle it out with Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in a league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup which will be played on Sunday, October 4. The National T20 Cup live match between Balochistan and Southern Punjab (Pakistan) will be played in Multan Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the BAL vs SOP live streaming details, how to watch BAL vs SOP live in India and where to catch BAL vs SOP live scores.

Points table at the end of six matches #NationalT20Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/y8GwVEqKpC — National T20 Cup 🏆 (@NT20Cup) October 3, 2020

Pakistan National T20 Cup: BAL vs SOP live streaming and preview

The upcoming National T20 Cup live match sees two sides who have had differing starts to their campaign face off. BAL are fourth on the table and a win will see them climb up the table, while a win for SOP will see them bring an end to their two-match winless start to the campaign and possibly help them move up the table if other results go in their favour. Victory will be precious for both the sides who are looking to keep themselves in contention for the knockout stage as the season progresses.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: Weather report ahead of BAL vs SOP live streaming

As per AccuWeather, conditions will be sunny during the National T20 Cup live match and clear skies are expected. With no interruptions during the match, expect a cracker of a contest between these two teams with fans likely to be treated to an exciting contest between bat and ball.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: Pitch report ahead of BAL vs SOP live streaming

Coming to the pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium, the surface will be favourable for bowlers as well as batsmen. While the average score at this venue is 170, the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first, considering it is an afternoon match and dew will play a part in the latter stages.

BAL vs SOP live streaming: How to watch BAL vs SOP live in India?

The tournament will not be televised in India. Fans of the league can catch BAL vs SOP live streaming and scores on PCB's website. BAL vs SOP live scores will be updated on the cricket board's website.

