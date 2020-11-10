PCB Creates History, Appoints First-ever Female Director Alia Zafar In Board Of Governors

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have had a first of sorts by appointing a female director as one of the four independent members in the Board of Governors. The appointment was made during the 59th meeting of the PCB's Board of Governors at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis Dance Before Dream11 IPL 2020 Final In The Gym; Watch Video

Alia Zafar appointed as PCB director

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Alia Zafar's appointment made her the first-ever woman to hold the post. Apart from Alia Zafar, the three independent members are Javed Kurieshi, a finance executive, Asim Wajid Jawad, an expert in economics and Arif Saeed, an economist and corporate executive.

Kurieshi and Saeed have been appointed for three years while Alia and Wajid will retain the position for two years. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said that Zafar's inclusion is a 'giant step forward' in improving the board's governance structure.

60th BoG meeting underway at the NHPC in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/EiJjVjPeOT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 10, 2020

As per the report, the PCB had rewritten its constitution last year, which revoked the Board of Governors' (BoG) membership. The rewritten constitution saw a reduction in the numerical strength of the cricket-playing associations from eight to three in a bid to offset their influence. In the process, it planned to bring in four independent directors to live up to the corporate governance practices.

Also Read: Amit Mishra's Special Gesture For Delhi Teammates Before Dream11 IPL Final Impresses Fans

Following the new constitution, the BoG included four regional representatives (the top four regional teams from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy) and four representatives of services organisations (the top four departmental teams), and two direct nominees from the patron-in-chief and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Mumbai Vs Delhi Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Update

Additionally, 11-member board will have two direct nominees made by Khan, the move which will see power consolidated at the top and stripped from the teams that play domestic competitions. Apart from that, three members from among the cricket associations will be elected presidents on a rotational basis every three years, while four independent directors, at least one of whom has to be female, will be named by the nomination committee.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar Urges Delhi Not To Release 'talented Players' After This Season

PSL 2020 matches dates revealed

Apart from the appointment of the independent candidates, the BoG also revealed the dates of the remaining four PSL 2020 matches. According to a report in ANI, the remaining four PSL 2020 matches will be played from November 14-17 with the foreign cricketers already starting to arrive in Karachi while South Africa's tour for two Tests and three T20Is in January/February 2021 was also on track.

The BoG welcomed the England and Wales Cricket Board's statement that it was considering a short tour to Pakistan in January 2021 and congratulated the PCB for its efforts in convincing a leading cricket nation like England to consider touring ahead of their expected full tour in 2022

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.