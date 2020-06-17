PF Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks, Schedule, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) will take on Indiska CC (IND) in the league match of the ECS T10 League 2020 on Wednesday, June 17. The PF vs IND live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The PF vs IND live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our PF vs IND Dream11 prediction, the PF vs IND match prediction and PF vs IND Dream11 team, PF vs IND Dream11 top picks and PF vs IND playing 11 that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the PF vs IND live match.

PF vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the PF vs IND Dream11 team

PF vs IND Dream11 prediction: PF vs IND Dream11 team: PF

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

PF vs IND Dream11 prediction: PF vs IND Dream11 team: IND

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

PF vs IND Dream11 top picks

Here's our PF vs IND Dream11 top picks for the PF vs IND Dream11 match -

Dipanjan Dey

Sanjay Kumar Sareen

S Ali Khan

C Share Ali

PF vs IND Dream11 prediction: PF vs IND Dream 11 likely playing XIs

PF vs IND Dream11 prediction: STO vs IND Dream 11 likely playing XI: PF

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

PF vs IND Dream11 prediction: STO vs IND Dream 11 likely playing XI: IND

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Imran Khan, Lalljeet Maan, Bhargav Kumar, Suhas Murali, Sachin Sharma, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Rahul Yadav, Amandeep Singh, Shirkant Parmeshwar.

PF vs IND Dream11 team

Here's our PF vs IND Dream11 team for the PF vs IND Dream11 match

PF vs IND Dream11 prediction

As per our PF vs IND Dream11 prediction, PF will start as favourite against IND.

Note: The PF vs IND Dream11 prediction, PF vs IND Dream11 top picks and PF vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PF vs IND Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE/ INSTAGRAM)