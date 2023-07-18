'Plays With Batsman’s Mind': Kumble Lauds Ace Spinner After Standout Display Over Windies

Veteran Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin displayed a brilliant bowling performance against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica and picked up a total of 12 wickets in the match. R. Ashwin grabbed fifers in both innings and also took his eighth ten-wicket haul of his Test career. Apart from the right-hand off-spinner, skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored centuries and played an important role in the team's victory.

3 things you need to know

Team India lead the two-match series by 1-0

The Indian cricket team finished their first innings at a score of 421/5 d

The second Test match will be played at the Port of Spain ground in Trinidad

Anil Kumble passes big remark Ravichandran Ashwin

(Ravichandran Ashwin while bowling during the first IND vs WI Test / Image: AP)

Former Team India spinner Anil Kumble recently made a big remark on Ravichandran Ashwin and colaimed that he has the ability to play with the batsmen's minds. Ashwin was excluded from the Indian cricket team's playing XI which competed against Australia in the WTC 2023 Final. Kumble said during a conversation on Jio Cinema:

Ashwin plays with the batsman’s mind. It is not just about the skills you have. It is also the ability to transfer pressure onto the batter which you could see in every batter that faced R Ashwin, you could see that in their body language.

Anil Kumble added:

He bowled wide off the crease with the ball coming into the left-hander. Once the left-hander thought the balls will come in, is when Ashwin bowled that beautiful delivery to Chanderpaul which just drifted in and left him and took the off stump.

Ravichandran Ashwin also leveled Anil Kumble's record of the most ten-wicket hauls in Test matches and also became the second Indian player to play against a father and son of a particular country. He also became the first Indian spinner to dismiss a father-son duo in Test matches after dismissing Tagenarine, the son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

The Indian cricket team registered their first points in the new cycle of the World Test Championship 2023-25. The team will aim to win the second Test and also clinch their tenth consecutive Test series against the West Indies.