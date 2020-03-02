PPT Vs LAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Pinatar Pirates C.C. will face La Manga C.C. in Match 4 of the European Cricket Series Alicante, 2020. The PPT vs LAM live match will be played at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante on Monday, March 2 at 8:30 PM IST. Here are the PPT vs LAM Dream11 prediction, PPT vs LAM Dream11 team, PPT vs LAM match prediction, PPT vs LAM playing 11 for the PPT vs LAM live match.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's fiery mouthful to send off Kiwis invites sarcastic 'Spirit Of Cricket' jibes

PPT vs LAM Dream11 prediction: Squads to create the PPT vs LAM Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the PPT vs LAM playing 11 will be formed -

PPT vs LAM Dream11 prediction - Pinatar Pirates C.C.:

Rahul Maini, Gopi Singh, Santosh Rai, Kuldeep Lal, Lovejit Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Balwant Singh, Sukhi Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Dillpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Javed Iqbal, Vikash Singh, and Harwinderdeep Singh.

PPT vs LAM Dream11 prediction - La Manga C.C.:

Adam Elgar, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul Fletcher, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Connor Wood, Alfie Court, Hugh James, Arwinder Singh, Joel Brook, Neil Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Charlie Rumistrezewicz, Tom Culshaw, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccllock, and Sohail Khan.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's use of 'BCCI' helmet during return to cricket field triggers controversy

PPT vs LAM Dream11 team: PPT vs LAM Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Adam Alger (captain), Sukhpal Singh

Batsmen: Joel Brook, Keiran Wood, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Santosh Rai (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Charlie Rumistrezewicz, Gulshan Kumar

Bowlers: Hugh James, Balwant Singh, Javed Iqbal

Please keep in mind that the PPT vs LAM Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The PPT vs LAM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | 'Genius mind when it comes to cricket': Duminy comes out in support of skipper de Kock

PPT vs LAM Match Prediction

Since this is only the fourth game of the tournament, not much can be accurately predicted about the individual players. Some of the players to watch out from the Pirates C.C. are Sukhpal Singh and Gulshan Kumar. From the La Manga C.C., strong performances can be expected from Adam Alger and Keiran Wood

The PPT vs LAM live match can be expected to be won by Pinatar Pirates C.C., according to our PPT vs LAM match prediction.

PPT vs LAM Live

The PPT vs LAM live match can be live-streamed on Fancode and can also be followed here.

ALSO READ | Cricketer Soumya Sarkar left red-faced after theft incident at his marriage ceremony