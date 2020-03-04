PPT Vs MAU Live Score, Where To Watch, Pitch & Weather Report And Alicante T10 Preview

The 11th match of the ongoing Alicante T10 League 2020 season will be played between Pinatar Pirates Cricket Club and Madrid United Cricket Club. The PPT vs MAU live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante, Spain. The PPT vs MAU live match is scheduled for March 4 and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at PPT vs MAU live score, PPT vs MAU live streaming details, PPT vs MAU live telecast in India and pitch and weather report for the PPT vs MAU live match.

Also Read | LAH Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

PPT vs MAU live score: PPT vs MAU live match - preview

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the event. Pinatar Pirates are placed second on the points table with two wins and two defeats from their four matches. Meanwhile, Madrid United are placed third on the table with one win and one draw from their two matches.

Also Read | PSL 2020: MUL Vs PES Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

PPT vs MAU live streaming: Squad Updates ahead of the PPT vs MAU live match

PPT vs MAU Live Streaming: Pinatar Pirates Squad

Gopi Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh (wk), Lovejit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Rahul Maini, Balwant Singh, Vikash Singh, Abbas Saqlemm, Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Javed Iqbal, Harwinderdeep Singh.

PPT vs MAU Live Streaming: Madrid United Squad

Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Qadar Nawaz (c), Noore Azamn, Waqar Zafar (wk), Kashif Iqbal, Haroon Muhammad, Kushram Bhatti, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mohammed Saleem, Waqar Akhtar, M Rabin Rahman, Itfaq Ahmed, Mohammad Ashraf, Z UL-Qayam, Jabar Ali, Farukh Nadeem, Ashfaq Yaqoob, Alian Abbas Bhatt, Abdul Kalam, Tausef Arshad, Taswar Azam, Usman Ali.

PPT vs MAU live score, PPT vs MAU live streaming details & PPT vs MAU live telecast in India

The PPT vs MAU live match is scheduled to be played on March 4 and will start at 6:30 PM IST. In India, the PPT vs MAU live streaming can be found on FanCode. You can also catch all the PPT vs MAU live streaming on ecn.cricket. For PPT vs MAU live score and updates, visit European Cricket’s official social media pages. There is no PPT vs MAU live telecast in India.

Also Read | Kamran Akmal Slammed For 'greedy' PSL 2020 Century By Losing Team Quetta Gladiators

PPT vs MAU live streaming: Weather Report for the PPT vs MAU live score

The weather condition suggests no possibility of rainfall during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature throughout the day is expected to range between 13°C and 23°C.

PPT vs MAU live streaming: Pitch Report for the PPT vs MAU live score

The track at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club generally favours the pacers. Since the ground is hosting four matches in a day and the PPT vs MAU live match is the third one, the pitch might slow down a bit and become good for batting. Considering past records at the venue, batting first would be an ideal choice upon winning the toss here. The PPT vs MAU live score is predicted to be in the 70-80 range.

Also Read | PSL 2020: PCB Slams Quetta Gladiators For Accusing Peshawar Zalmi Over Ball Tampering