Shikhar Dhawan Pokes Fun At Ajinkya Rahane On Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Photo With Him

The Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign of most teams has come to an end and Indian players of the franchises have already started gearing up for the upcoming Australia tour. Chennai was the first team to get eliminated from the ongoing tournament in the UAE. Ravindra Jadeja, who is a part of Chennai, has also hit the ground running to prepare for the tour Down Under.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja's epic Instagram banter leaves fans in splits

On Sunday, Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a photo with India's Test squad vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane after a practice session in Dubai. The southpaw captioned the photo, "Getting ready for the Down Under #indvsaus #teamindia."

As soon as the photo was uploaded, several fans took to the comments section as they wished Jadeja for the tour. However, there were some fans who were confused with Ajinkya Rahane's presence in the photo. Rahane is currently with the Delhi franchise who are still busy playing in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan was also left baffled as he asked Jadeja how Rahane who is also a part of the Delhi franchise joined them for the practice session. Jadeja jokingly responded saying that Rahane arrived for the nets session to prepare for the Pink-Ball Test.

Here's look at the exchange between Dhawan and Jadeja

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's side won the all-important Delhi vs Hyderabad Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi by beating David Warner's side by 17 runs on Sunday to book their place in the final against Mumbai. Shikhar Dhawan was once again amongst the runs as he scored a blistering 78 off 50 balls with six fours and two sixes to power his side to 189/3. In response, Hyderabad could only manage to score 172/8.

The Mumbai vs Delhi final will be played on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. While Mumbai will play to win their record fifth title, Delhi will look to win their first-ever IPL trophy. Dhawan's form will be crucial for Delhi if they have to lift the Dream11 IPL 2020 trophy.

SOURCE: SHIKHAR DHAWAN INSTAGRAM

