PSL 2020 LAH Vs MUL Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, February 21. The game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It will commence at 8:30 PM (IST).

PSL 2020: LAH vs MUL live telecast in India and LAH vs MUL live streaming

The LAH vs MUL live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. The same channel's official website and app will have the LAH vs MUL live streaming. You can catch all the LAH vs MUL live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: LAH vs MUL live match pitch report

The pitch in Lahore is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers. The average score here is 165 here and anything above that will be difficult to chase. The pitch is favourable for the spinners with some good turn. It will be interesting to see how both teams perform on this track for the LAH vs MUL live match.

PSL 2020: LAH vs MUL live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of around 11 km/hr while the temperature is expected to deviate between 12 and 22 degrees celsius throughout the day. There are no chances of rain and the sky is expected to stay clear throughout the game, which means a full LAH vs MUL PSL 2020 match is on the cards.

PSL 2020: LAH vs MUL Match Preview

Starting with the LAH vs MUL Match Preview, Lahore Qalandars will begin their campaign against Multan Sultans. The Qalandars have an explosive batting line-up with the likes of Chris Lynn, Mohammed Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman, who have the ability to go bonkers from word go. They also have a strong bowling lineup with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Haris Rauf, who set the stage alight in Big Bash. They will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans ended PSL 2019 in the fifth position. They would like to rectify their mistakes from the last season and they can do it with the new additions to the squad this year. They have some promising names within their ranks like Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir and Junaid Khan. The Sultans will look to start the tournament with a win.

IMAGE COURTESY: LAHORE QALANDARS TWITTER