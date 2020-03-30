Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings To Win First-ever IPL Title In 2008; Watch Video

The ongoing nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season until further notice. However, recent circulating reports suggest that with the continuous outbreak of the highly contagious disease, the IPL 2020 is likely to face an overall cancellation this year. As cricketers and Indian citizens continue to stay indoors, we take a look back at one of the classic IPL encounters that date back to its inaugural edition (2008).

Also Read | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Play Virtual Match On Twitter Against CSK On Mar 29 At 8 PM

June 1, 2008: When Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK to lift first-ever IPL title

The IPL 2008 was the inaugural edition of what turned out to be one of the most popular franchise-based tournaments in sporting history. Underdogs Rajasthan Royals qualified for the final after upstaging several tournament-favourites throughout the league stage. Meanwhile, under the spirited leadership of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also qualified for the final showdown.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Indulge In Wordplay Ft. Sanju Samson For Coronavirus Safety

In the final, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to field first. CSK batted throughout 20 overs and posted a competitive total of 163-5. Suresh Raina top-scored with 43 and MS Dhoni provided a late flurry with a 17-ball 29*. In response, Rajasthan Royals overhauled the target in their last ball to cap off a thrilling-final contest. On the back of Yusuf Pathan’s 56 and Sohail Tanvir’s winning hit, Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK by 3 wickets and lifted the inaugural IPL trophy.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: CSK Have Valuable Advice For Fans Post IPL 2020 Postponed

Rajasthan Royals and CSK before IPL 2020 postponed

Before the IPL 2020 was delayed by the BCCI, CSK were scheduled to face Mumbai Indians on March 29 in the opening match of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals were slated to commence their IPL 2020 campaign with a match against familiar foes CSK on April 2. As coronavirus threat continues to cause a nationwide lockdown, IPL 2020 is likely to face further delays or an overall cancellation this season.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Support BCCI's Decision To Postpone IPL With Admirable Tweet

Also Read | IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum Decodes MAJOR Difference Between CSK And RCB In Book Excerpt

Image credits: IPL, Video Credit: YouTube/Sahiram Jyani