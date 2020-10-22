Ravi Shastri Hints At Mohammed Siraj's Selection For Australia Tour After Latest Tweet?

Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational bowling performance against Kolkata to decimate their top-order. Siraj spell vs Kolkata was arguably the best display of new-ball bowling this season. The Bangalore pacer also made history by becoming the first bowler in the history of the league to bowl two maiden overs in a match. Siraj finished his terrific spell by taking three wickets and giving away just eight runs in his four overs.

Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Mohammed Siraj's incredible spell vs Kolkata

Siraj spell vs Kolkata was lauded by fans and cricketing pundits alike. Several reactions poured in on Twitter where the Twitterati heaped praise on the Hyderabad-based cricketer. In fact, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was also in awe of Mohammed Siraj's brilliant performance. On Thursday, Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and commended Siraj's bowling by calling it a dream performance.

Pace, Swing, great seam presentation and figures to dream of. A Dream performance - Mohammed Siraj #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/B67btZl7r4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 22, 2020

Mohammed Siraj certainly seems to have impressed the Indian head coach, which can be good news for him as he could be a contender to make it to the Indian squad that travels to Australia after the Dream11 IPL 2020. And after looking at Ravi Shastri's admiration for Siraj, it seems likely that the right-arm speedster will be on the flight to Australia.

Another reason why Siraj's selection seems likely is because of his raw pace and ability to swing the ball which will make him lethal on pacey wickets down under. Mohammed Siraj is one of the fastest Indian bowlers. The Siraj fastest ball was clocked at 149.94 during IPL 2018. Siraj will be competing with Chennai pacer Shardul Thakur for the fifth bowler's spot in Tests against Australia.

Meanwhile, Bangalore thumped Kolkata by eight wickets as they comprehensively chased a paltry target of 85 set by the Men in Purple with more than six overs to spare. Courtesy of their commanding win, Virat Kohli's side has now moved to the second spot in the Dream11 IPL points table with seven wins and three losses. The Bangalore outfit is on the verge of making it to the playoffs as they just need one win to make it to the final four. Virat Kohli's men will now take on Chennai in Match 44 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, October 25 in Dubai.

SOURCE: RAVI SHASTRI & BANGALORE INSTAGRAM

