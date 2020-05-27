Ravi Shastri Says 'Version 3.0 Coming Soon' In Witty Response To Birthday Wish On Twitter

Indian national team head coach Ravi Shastri celebrated his birthday on Wednesday. The former Indian all-rounder turned 58 and received a host of wishes from all across the cricketing fraternity, including national team members like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Wishes came in from RCB, BCCI and ICC as well for the current Indian coach, who is presently quarantining at his farmhouse in Alibaug. However, Shastri had an interesting response to the ICC tweet, see what the Indian gaffer said below.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri age touches 58: Ravi Shastri birthday wishes pour in from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Ravi Shastri birthday: Virat Kohli's wish wins social media over

Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless 👍👏😊 . #throwback pic.twitter.com/fId9yMB3IH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 27, 2020

Thank you, Skipper. Get ready to UNLOCK. We draw engery from team and vice-versa. Wishing for more laughter, figthbacks and victories ☺ https://t.co/iWlgotKBig — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 27, 2020

Also Read | Ravi Shastri calls for IPL over T20 World Cup, wants BCCI to improve domestic cricket

Ravi Shastri birthday

Ravi Shastri birthday: Coach hits back with witty response says 'Version 3.0 coming soon'

However, another Shastri reply that was highly noticed on social media was on a tweet from ESPNcricinfo. The reputed cricket website had wished Shastri, with a recent article of journalist Sharda Ugra on him titled 'Whatever happened to Ravi Shastri 1.0?'. Ravi Shastri responded to ESPNcricinfo's tweet with the response "Thanks, team. Version 3.0 coming soon… If you know what I mean :)". The article was equally praiseworthy and critical of Shastri for apparently turning from a carefree, rebellious cricketer into an establishment man once he retired from the game.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, India head coach Ravi Shastri said that when cricket resumes, cricket boards (including BCCI) across the world should focus on their domestic structure instead of contemplating immediate participation in the T20 World Cup. He cited the example of BCCI losing the timely launch of IPL 2020 due to the pandemic. Ravi Shastri believes that organising a tournament like IPL (post the crisis) would be easier than staging a T20 World Cup.

Ravi Shastri birthday: Master all-rounder's journey from commentator to coach

Ravi Shastri was appointed coach of the Indian senior team by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in July 2017 which involved Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar. Since then, the former Glamorgan cricketer has helped the Indian team establish themselves as one of the best all-round sides in international cricket. However, Shastri would be disappointed that he could not lead the national team to World Cup glory at the 2019 ICC World Cup in England. BCCI chose to stick with Shastri despite critics arguing against that decision as they handed the Bombay-born cricketer a new contract extending up to the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in India.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh has special coaching tips for Ravi Shastri, Vikram Rathour

Ravi Shastri Audi

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar didn't 'catch' me drinking before telling me to open in 1982: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri birthday

Ravi Shastri memes

Ravi shastri to himself after taking 4pegs🍻 pic.twitter.com/lbfRu0ieLk — M R Amruth🇮🇳 (@iamamruthmr) May 24, 2020

Ravi Shastri to alcohol pic.twitter.com/XAf3ZET3Ik — Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) December 3, 2019

Also Read | Ravi Shastri trolled for posting 1980s throwback photo of himself on Instagram