Road Safety World Series India Vs Bangladesh Legends Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The India Legends will take on the Bangladesh Legends in the fifth match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 5, 2021. Here are the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends live stream details, how to watch the Road Safety World Series 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends preview

After the sudden halt of the last season, the Road Safety World Series will continue on from where it left off. The 5th match of the series will the India Legends take on the Bangladesh Legends in a bid to remain atop the table. With two matches carried over from last year, India will begin the tournament as the table toppers with 8 points.

Playing under the leadership of the GOAT Sachin Tendulkar, Team India will boast serious firepower with the like of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan. Playing their first game of the tournament, the Mohammad Rafique-led Bangladesh Legends will also have big names like Mushfiqur Rahman, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mahmud and Mohammed Sharif.

Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends live stream details

The Road Safety World Series 2021 live telecast in India will be available on television on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels. The India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends live streaming will also be available on the Voot app and website. To catch the India vs Bangladesh live scores and updates, one can visit the Road Safety World Series page on Twitter.

Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends pitch report and weather forecast

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has never hosted an international match. The venue has hosted a total of 6 IPL games and generally plays into the hands of the bowlers over batsmen. Considering the high success rate of teams that chase, we can expect the captain winning the toss to bowl first. The average first innings score at this ground in Raipur is 150, with anything past the 170-mark proving to be a winning total. Look forward to a low-scoring game with lots on offer for bowlers.

Accuweather predicts a dry and hot evening for this match. The temperature in Raipur is expected to be at a high 32°C at the beginning of this game. Humidity will be low at 21% and no rain is expected.

