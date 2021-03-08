Road Safety World Series SA Legends Vs SL Legends Live Stream, Pitch Report And Preview

The South Africa Legends will take on the Sri Lanka Legends in the 8th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 8, 2021. Here are the SA Legends vs SL Legends live stream details, how to watch the Road Safety World Series 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: SA Legends vs SL Legends preview

Spilling over from last year, the South Africa Legends find themselves in fourth place on the table with four points. The side's only game - a 6-wicket win - came against the West Indies Legends in March 2020. Under the captaincy of the legendary Jonty Rhodes, the South African Legends will hope to get this half of the tournament off to a winning start against an in-form Sri Lanka Legends side.

Meanwhile, with 8 points, the Sri Lankan Legends, are in second place on the table having played two matches last year and one this year. Along with skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan, the side has had a wonderful start to their tournament with a 5-wicket win over West Indies. They will hope to continue on with this winning streak with a win in this match.

Road Safety World Series live in India: SA Legends vs SL Legends live stream details

The live telecast of the encounter will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the SA Legends vs SL Legends live stream on the Voot app and website. For South Africa vs Sri Lanka live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series: SA Legends vs SL Legends pitch report and weather forecast

The average score batting first at the venue is 150. The bowlers have had an upper hand on the surface, and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming contests as well. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first, considering the fact that the chasing teams have had an advantage at the venue in the past. As predicted by AccuWeather, the conditions will be ideal during the day for a T20 fixture. Clear skies are expected during the match and there are no chances of rain as well. The temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees during the encounter.

