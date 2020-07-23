Yuzvendra Chahal's Birthday: Kuldeep Yadav Wishes 'partner In Crime' With Hilarious Video

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is celebrating his birthday today and wishes have poured in from all over the world. Yuzvendra Chahal's lockerroom buddy Kuldeep Yadav was one of the first cricketers to wish the leg-spinner on his special day as he posted a message for his 'partner in crime' on Twitter as well as on Instagram. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are known by the portmanteau 'KulCha' which their teammates and fans often use to refer to the duo as one unit. Kuldeep Yadav today used the word to wish his friend on Instagram as he posted a short clip from the song LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett, GoonRock, and wrote, "Happy birthday Cha" referring to Chahal with the second-half of the word 'KulCha'. The video Kuldeep used in his story was also morphed with faces of Bennett and GoonRock replaced by his and Chahal's.

Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Comical And Emotional Wishes Alike For 30th Birthday On Twitter

Happy birthday to my partner in crime, and most importantly brother on and off field @yuzi_chahal ðŸ˜Ž



Wishing you health, happiness, great success and many more wickets ðŸ˜‰ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¥³ pic.twitter.com/qiLvglqVmB — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 22, 2020

Wishes pour in for Chahal

Many cricketers wished Chahal on his birthday, including former India international Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. "Yuzi Chahal or should I call you Mr. Chuha. special wishes for you to gain some weight keep entertaining with your funny videos & comments! Wishing you a successful year ahead, Happy Birthday," Yuvraj Singh wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina posted a picture of him with Chahal on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Yuzi Boy, You are one talent force! Wishing you many more wickets & a fantastic year ahead, Keep going!"

Happy birthday my bro @yuzi_chahal ðŸŽ‚ðŸ˜Š Keep being the funny guy that you are and entertaining us ðŸ˜‚ #HappyBirthdayChahal pic.twitter.com/4Zqz1EIibY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 23, 2020

Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Rohit Sharma In Latest Tweet, Calls Him "Rohitaaaaaa"

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the only two cricketers in the world to take a six-wicket haul in T20 Internationals. Chahal is also the first men's Indian cricketer to take a five-wicket haul in T20 International as he achieved the feat in 2017 against England. Chahal was part of the Indian World Cup squad in England last year, where India was knocked out of the tournament in the semi-final against New Zealand. Chahal is also known for representing India in junior Chess.

Read: MS Dhoni's Masterclass Helped Me Get Past Glenn Maxwell In 2017 Series: Yuzvendra Chahal

Read: Yuvraj Singh Trolled By Yuzi Chahal, Harbhajan Singh For Promotional Post With Hazel Keech

