IPL 2021, RR Vs KKR Match Highlights: Morris-Samson Shine As RR Beat KKR By 6 Wickets

RR will face KKR in a much-anticipated clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. With a solitary win in the four matches for each team, they will look to get their campaign back on a winning track

Ujjwal Samrat
23:23 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Irfan Pathan extends his greetings to Rajasthan on their win

 

23:19 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Morris's clinical spell helps Rajasthan to defeat

 

23:13 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Miller-Samson standing tall in the middle, Rajasthan sailing towards win

RR 127/4 (17.3)

 

23:05 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Narine misses the stumps, Samson escapes run-out

Samson escaped a run-out as Narine's direct hit missed the stumps. RR 113/4 (16)

 

22:56 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: DRS saves David Miller

RR 104/4 (14.5)

 

22:49 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Prasidh Krishna gets the breakthrough, Tewatia departs

RR 101/4 (14)

 

22:45 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Shubman Gills almost pulls out a stunner at the boundary lines

RR 99/3 (13.2)

  

22:44 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Sunil Narine ends his economical bowling spell

Sunil Narine ended his bowling spell of the night by giving away only 20 runs in his 4 overs. RR 97/3 (13)

  

22:34 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Chakravarthy gets the breakthrough, Shivam Dube departs

Chakravarthy bagged his 2nd wicket as he dismissed Dube on 22. RR 85/3 (11)

 

22:30 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Sanju Samson's picture-perfect six off Cummins

RR 81/2 (10.2)

  

22:24 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Sanju Samson pulls Cummins for 6, KKR struggling

RR 77/2 (9)

 

22:20 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Samson-Dube solid in the middle

Sunil Narine gave away only 5 runs in his second over. On the other hand, Samson and Dube keeping RR in the chase. 

RR 71/2 (8.2)

 

22:15 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Rajasthan off to a decent start in the powerplay

RR 62/2 (7.1)

 

22:12 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Netizens impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's little fiery knock

RR 54/2 (6.4)

 

22:08 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Jaiswal-Buttler back into the huts in powerplay, KKR fighting back

RR 50/2 (5.4)

 

22:05 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Shivam Mavi had the last laugh, Jaiswal dismissed

RR 41/2 (4.5)

 

21:59 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Chris Morris's message for people staying at home due to pandemic

RR 30/1 (4)

 

21:56 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Chakravarthy draws 1st blood for Kolkata, Buttler dismissed

RR 26/1 (3.4)

21:54 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Shivam Mavi bowls impressive first 2 overs

RR 21/0 (3.1)

 

21:49 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Jos Buttler's helmet grill saves his jaw

RR 13/0 (2.2)

 

21:49 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Moment when Jaiswal survived

 

21:48 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Buttler hit on his helmet grill off Cummins' bouncer

RR 12/0 (2)

 

21:45 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits back-to-back boundary off Cummins

RR 11/0 (1.5)

 

21:40 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Shivam Mavi bowls tight first over

RR 2/0 (1)

 

21:26 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Irfan Pathan disappointed from Knight Riders' batsmen

 

21:25 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Riyan Parag's selfie celebration wins heart of netizens

 

21:21 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Chris Morris ends his spell with 4 wickets, dismisses Shivam Mavi

KKR 133/9 (20)

 

21:18 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Riyan Parag pulls out hilarious selfie celebration, Pat Cummins dismissed

KKR 133/8 (19.3)

 

21:14 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Riyan Parag pulls out hilarious selfie celebration

KKR 124/7 (18.4)

 

21:11 IST, April 24th 2021
RR vs KKR: Chetan Sakariya pulls out a stunner, Dinesh Karthik departs

KKR 118/7 (18)

 

