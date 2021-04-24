IPL 2021, RR Vs KKR Match Highlights: Morris-Samson Shine As RR Beat KKR By 6 Wickets

Quick links:
Well done @rajasthanroyals for winning this game convincingly. Bowling was top notch from Morris and Chetan. Kkr needs to regroup quickly before it’s too late.They have a better team on paper.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 24, 2021
WE WIN! 💗— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021
𝙏𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙪𝙨 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚! 💪 #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RRvKKR
RR 127/4 (17.3)
Samson escaped a run-out as Narine's direct hit missed the stumps. RR 113/4 (16)
Out or not-out? #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RRvKKR— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021
RR 104/4 (14.5)
.@prasidh43 strikes in his first over! 💪— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 24, 2021
Tewatia departs, RR - 100/4 (13.4)#RRvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/o3wxBVYQUA
RR 101/4 (14)
Saved a certain six...but PHEW #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RRvKKR— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021
RR 99/3 (13.2)
Sunil Narine ended his bowling spell of the night by giving away only 20 runs in his 4 overs. RR 97/3 (13)
Chakravarthy bagged his 2nd wicket as he dismissed Dube on 22. RR 85/3 (11)
NEEDED THAT.@chakaravarthy29 gets another one, Dube walks back. More of the same, please! 🤞— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 24, 2021
RR - 85/3 (10.5)#RRvKKR #IPL2021
🔝 Cricket IQ #HallaBol | #IPL2021 | #RRvKKR | @IamSanjuSamson
RR 81/2 (10.2)
Match 18. 8.2: P Cummins to S Samson, 6 runs, 71/2 https://t.co/AkyLqHRgFW #RRvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2021
RR 77/2 (9)
Sunil Narine gave away only 5 runs in his second over. On the other hand, Samson and Dube keeping RR in the chase.
RR 71/2 (8.2)
End of powerplay!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2021
5⃣0⃣ runs for @rajasthanroyals
2⃣ wickets for @KKRiders #VIVOIPL #RRvKKR
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/oKLdD2Pi9R
RR 62/2 (7.1)
Well played, Yashasvi Jaiswal!— Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) April 24, 2021
Seems to have found a higher gear this season. Hope this is a big season for both him, Ravi Bishnoi & Kartik Tyagi(when he plays), the class of 2020! 👍👍
Jaiswal ~ Ganguly vibes all over 😍😍— YellowThangamde (@andIamMarvel) April 24, 2021
Jaiswal with those pads and batting style looks like Ganguly's style 😂— Harivardhan Reddy (@Outoffenergy) April 24, 2021
RR 54/2 (6.4)
Mavi gets Jaiswal this time.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2021
The opener has to depart for 22 after being caught at deep cover. Dube now joins Samson. #RR are 41-2 after 5 overs.
👉 https://t.co/oKLdD2Pi9R #VIVOIPL #RRvKKR
RR 50/2 (5.4)
Mavi stikes. Yashasvi departs. 😭😭 #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RRvKKR— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021
RR 41/2 (4.5)
We are quite privileged to be doing what we are doing. It is our responsibility to entertain people and keep them at home so they can watch cricket : @Tipo_Morris wants to do it for the fans world over. #VIVOIPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/huxLHXtSw3— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2021
RR 30/1 (4)
.@chakaravarthy29 is the first to strike, AGAIN.— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 24, 2021
Buttler is gone!
RR 26/1 (3.4)
.@ShivamMavi23 with an impressive first couple of overs, giving away only 5 runs.— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 24, 2021
RR - 17/0 (3)#RRvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021
RR 21/0 (3.1)
Ouch— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2021
A Pat Cummins bouncer has struck Buttler on the side of the helmet. The physio is out and it has been decided that Buttler will continue to bat.
👉 https://t.co/oKLdD2Pi9R #VIVOIPL #RRvKKR
RR 13/0 (2.2)
Straight in and out!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2021
Jaiswal had dropped Shubman earlier and now Shubman fails to hold on to a catch at point in the 1st over. Mavi misses out on a wicket, Jaiswal survives.
👉 https://t.co/oKLdD2Pi9R #VIVOIPL #RRvKKR
Jos is back. 💪 https://t.co/wi4ZbObFl5— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021
RR 12/0 (2)
Back-to-back fours!— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021
Yashasvi 🙌 #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RRvKKR
RR 11/0 (1.5)
Time now to bowl our hearts out. 👊@ShivamMavi23 has the ball!#RRvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 24, 2021
RR 2/0 (1)
Disappointed with the approach of #kkr batsmen— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 24, 2021
You just can't hate Riyan Parag - he is just a great character. pic.twitter.com/AvzZhRqfd4— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2021
Once again Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia doing selfie Celebration. pic.twitter.com/BrlEJRneIX— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 24, 2021
Riyan Parag is offending the offenders in classy way. Best show stopper in making.— Manish #FollowCovidSafetyProtocols (@iHitman55) April 24, 2021
The selfie celebration from Riyan Parag!😍🥳#KKRvsRR #RR pic.twitter.com/pk0T8OZAQg— as|am (@asIam_as) April 24, 2021
MORRRRIISSSSSSS 🎯— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021
KKR 133/9 (20)
No luck with the bat, for Pat.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021
Morris picks 3 so far👏👏👏 #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RRvKKR
KKR 133/8 (19.3)
🤳 Who wants to be a part of this selfie? 😉#HallaBol | #IPL2021 | #RRvKKR
KKR 124/7 (18.4)
April 24, 2021
KKR 118/7 (18)