Umesh Yadav Gives Adorable Reply When Asked To Choose Between MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have taken Indian cricket forward since the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag among others stepped down from international cricket. Moreover, MS Dhoni served as Indian captain between 2008 and 2016 after he took up the leadership reins from Rahul Dravid and led the ‘Men in Blue’ to victories in all three major ICC events. While the veteran wicketkeeper continues to serve Indian cricket in limited-overs format as a player, sans his ongoing sabbatical, a Virat Kohli-led Team India continues to flourish after MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy.

India lockdown: Umesh Yadav picks between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

On May 28, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav completed 10 years in international cricket. While Yadav debuted during the MS Dhoni era, the fast bowler apparently gained more control over his pace under Virat Kohli. Furthermore, Umesh Yadav, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma, form a potent pace cartel, thus making India one of the best fast bowling units in the world.

The right-arm bowler recently made an appearance on Cricbuzz. In the show, Umesh Yadav was asked to pick between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in terms of their leadership skills. With a smile on his face, the pacer responded in an adorable, diplomatic manner. Yadav stated, "Difficult hai bhai, aisa question mat pucho” (Don’t ask such difficult questions).

Yadav also remembered his early days in the Indian team when he revealed that he was so nervous that he sweated all the more while bowling to the likes of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, looking up to them tremendously.

India lockdown: Status of IPL 2020 and international cricket

In other news, the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to thwart major cricketing activities across the world. Even the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season has been indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in wake of the contagious nature of the disease. While IPL 2020 was scheduled to launch on March 29, the BCCI is reportedly taking full measures in an attempt to stage the tournament sometime later this year.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav along with numerous other cricketing superstars were all set to represent their respective franchises in the cash-rich T20 league. MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since the 2019 World Cup, was expected to make a return to professional cricket in the form of his leadership duties for the Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, Umesh Yadav was scheduled to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in the tournament.

