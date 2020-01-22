SA-U19 Vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Africa Under-19s will face Canada Under-19s in the 12th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday, January 22 at 1:30 PM IST. Bryce Parsons will captain South Africa and Ashtan Deosammy will lead Canada. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup updated points table as India lead Group A

SA-U19 vs CAN-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

South Africa Under-19s:

Bryce Parsons(captain), Khanya Cotani(wicketkeeper), Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort, Manje Levert, Jack Lees, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Merrick Brett, Tyrese Karelse, Odirile Modimokoane, and Pheko Moletsane.

Canada Under-19:

Ashtan Deosammy(captain), Nicholas Manohar(wicketkeeper), Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel, Akhil Kumar, Benjamin Calitz, Udaybir Walia, Muhammad Kamal, Ayush Verma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Eshan Sensarma, Gurjot Gosal, and Harmanjeet Bedi.

ALSO READ | From 'God of Cricket' to Rap God? Sachin Tendulkar challenges Kambli to rap his song

SA-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Luke Beaufort

Batsmen: Jonathan Bird, Randhir Sandhu, Ashtan Deosammy, Mihir Patel

All-Rounders: Bryce Parsons (captain), Tiaan van Vuuren, Muhammad Kamal

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete (vice-captain), Rishiv Ragav Joshi

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | ICC gives cricket fans first look of the world's LARGEST cricket stadium in Ahmedabad

SA-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The South Africa Under-19s are currently fourth in Group D and have not won a single match in the World Cup yet. Their last game was against Afghanistan and the Afghanis won the match by seven wickets. South Africa's best batsmen in the game were Gerald Coetzee and Bryce Parsons. Their best bowlers were Tiaan van Vuuren and Achille Cloete.

Canada Under-19s are currently third in Group D and have not won a single game either. Their last game was against the United Arab Emirates and UAE won the encounter by eight wickets. Canada's best batsmen in the game were Randhir Sandhu and Mihir Patel. Their best bowlers in the game were Ashtan Deosammy and Muhammad Kamal.

South Africa will be the probable winners of this fixture.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni most searched cricketers online globally from 2015-2019: Study