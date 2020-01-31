SA XI Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South African Invitation XI will face England in a practice match during England's tour of South Africa 2019/20. The match will be played at the Boland Park, Paarl on Friday, January 31 at 1:30 PM IST. Eoin Morgan will captain the England side and Jacques Snyman will lead the South African Invitation XI. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma touched by NZ U-19s' 'Spirit of Cricket' act against WI U-19s at World Cup

SA XI vs ENG Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

South African Invitation XI:

Jacques Snyman (captain), Sizwe Masondo (wicketkeeper), Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jean du Plessis, Jesse Christensen, Qaasim Adams, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Andile Mokgakane, Justin Dill, Beyers Swanepoel, Stephan Tait, Imran Manack, and Garnett Tarr.

England:

Eoin Morgan(captain), Jonny Bairstow(wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, and Tom Banton.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Cricket Board vows to promote women's cricket ahead of ICC Women's World T20 WC

SA XI vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Jean du Plessis, Jason Roy (captain), Dawid Malan, Joe Root

All-Rounders: Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Stephan Tait, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Beyers Swanepoel

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Australia U-19s cricketer sent home after being scratched by monkey on his face

SA XI vs ENG Dream11 prediction and form guide

This match is an exhibition contest ahead of the ODI series between South Africa and England.

England last played an ODI against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 Final and they won the match in the Super Over. Their best batsmen were Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Their best bowlers were Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes.

The best players to look forward to from the SA-XI are Jean du Plessis, Stephan Tait, Smangaliso Nhlebela, and Beyers Swanepoel.

England are the favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | Rana Naved to Virender Sehwag: 'Don't you dare insult legendary Pakistani cricketers'