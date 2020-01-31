Union Budget
Sachin Tendulkar Applauds New Zealand U-19s' Sportsmanship At ICC U-19 World Cup

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on the young New Zealand Under-19s side as they carried away a cramp-suffering Kirk McKenzie after he was dismissed for 99.

Sachin Tendulkar

The ICC Under-19 World Cup has given the world some bright stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and Prithvi Shaw. With another edition of the Youth World Cup underway, plenty of young stars are taking the stage to demonstrate their talent. An incident that took place in Wednesday's New Zealand U-19s vs West Indies U-19s quarter-final exhibited some amazing sportsmanship that even Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took notice of.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Kolkata Full marathon on Sunday

ICC U-19 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar lauds New Zealand U-19s

The incident happened in the first innings of the game when the West Indies Under-19s were batting. West Indies' No.4 batsman Kirk McKenzie was batting on 99 when he was bowled by a Kristian Clarke delivery. As the disappointed youngster walked away, he suffered from a leg cramp and was unable to carry himself. While the NZ players were already surrounding him to congratulate him on his valiant 99, a few Kiwi players picked McKenzie up and carried him till outside the boundary rope. This beautiful incident upheld the values of the gentleman's game and even impressed the great Sachin Tendulkar.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs India: Toss stats, schedule and all squad updates ahead of 4th T20I

Fans were delighted with the display as well and reacted very well to the incident.

The West Indies innings ended on 238 and the Kiwis chased the total down with relative ease. They will now face Bangladesh in the semi-final on February 6. The other semi-final will be played by India on February 4 and their opponents are yet to qualify.

ALSO READ | Japan Makes ICC Under-19 World Cup Debut Against India After PNG Found Guilty Of Robbery

ALSO READ | ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020: Schedule, Fixtures, Groups And Dates

