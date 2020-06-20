Sachin Tendulkar Consoles SRH Star Rashid Khan After His Mother Passes Away

Afghanistan vice-captain Rashid Khan’s mother passed away on Thursday, June 18 after a prolonged illness. His mother’s demise comes less than two years after his father passed away in December 2018. The 21-year old recently took to his social media accounts and posted a heartfelt message in memory of his mother. To console the young leg-spinner, former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and expressed his deepest condolences for Rashid Khan and his family.

Rashid Khan mother passes away: Cricketer posts a heartfelt tweet

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُوْنَ

You were my home my mother I had no home but you . i can’t believe you are no more with me you will missed forever . Rest In Peace #MOTHER 😢😢 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 18, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar’s touching message for Rashid Khan

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Friday, June 19 to provide emotional support to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Rashid Khan. In his tweet, the cricketing legend wrote that it is impossible to comprehend the pain of losing someone who loved the person selflessly. Tendulkar further wrote that Rashid Khan’s mother will forever be watching over him and expressed his condolences to the Afghan spinner.

Sachin Tendulkar himself lost his father Ramesh Tendulkar during the course of the 1999 Cricket World Cup in England. After receiving the unexpected news of his father’s demise, Tendulkar returned to India to attend his father’s funeral. In his book ‘Playing It My Way’, Sachin Tendulkar wrote that his century against Kenya in the tournament after his return to the Indian team was one of his most “cherished” ones, stating that he dedicated his match-winning effort to his late father.

Rashid Khan mother passes away, Sachin Tendulkar expresses his condolences via Twitter

The pain of losing someone who loved us selflessly is always impossible to comprehend.

Your mother will always be watching over you Rashid. My deepest condolences to you and your family.

May her soul Rest in Peace! 🙏🏼 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2020

Rashid Khan is a regular feature for SRH in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, even SRH took to their social media accounts to console the youngster.

Rashid Khan mother passes away: SRH express their condolences

Our condolences to @rashidkhan_19 & his family during this tough time.



Stay strong, Rashid! May her soul rest in peace 🙏 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 18, 2020

IPL 2020: Rashid Khan in SRH

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, SRH retained Rashid Khan for $ 1.1 million (₹9 crore) for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. The seasoned T20 campaigner first joined the franchise for IPL 2017 and continues to remain one of the mainstays of their bowling attack.

Image credits: Sachin Tendulkar and Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter accounts