Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir Join In Paying Tribute To Indian Martyrs & Their Families

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir recently paid respects to the families of the Indian martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh.

Written By
Aakash Saini
Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Wednesday to pay homage to the 20 martyrs who lost their lives in a face-off with the Chinese troops. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, several other active and former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma also paid tributes to the martyred Indian soldiers. The Indian and Chinese troops clashed with each other at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 and 16, where both sides suffered casualties.   

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Disallowing Virender Sehwag To Use The Toilet In 2011 WC Final

India China war: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir pay respects to martyrs and their families

In his tweet, Sachin Tendulkar expressed his deepest condolences for the selfless parents and families of Indian martyrs. He wrote that their sacrifices will live through the people they have inspired through their heroic acts. Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir also took to the microblogging site where he wrote that he is feeling “extreme pain” for the martyrs who “displayed exemplary courage”. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir’s teammate at the time, Virender Sehwag, wrote in a similar vein apart from addressing the coronavirus pandemic the world is dealing with at the moment.

Among active cricketers, Harbhajan Singh tweeted out pictures of the 20 martyred Indian soldiers in which he referred to them as “Bharat ke bete” (translation: Sons of India). Indian captain Virat Kohli paid respects to the combatants by writing “no one is more selfless and brave than a soldier”. Batting superstar Rohit Sharma saluted the “Real Heroes” who lost their lives at the border.

India China war: Cricketer’s express condolences

India China war: Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet

India China war: Gautam Gambhir’s tweet

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Considers Sachin Tendulkar Better Than Virat Kohli In ODI Cricket

India China war: Virender Sehwag’s tweet

India China war: Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s tweets

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Calls Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir 'good Humans But Bad Public Speakers'

India China war in Galwan Valley, Ladakh

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday, June 16 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the United States intelligence reports, the Chinese troops suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian army.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar Plucking Lemons With Bamboo Stick; Watch Video

Image credits: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all