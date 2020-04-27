Salim Malik: Disgraced Ex-captain Wants Coaching Job Out Of 'human Rights', PCB Disagrees

Former Pakistan cricket captain Salim Malik has claimed that he is ready to co-operate with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to earn a living through the game. Malik was banned for life in 2000 by the PCB for his involvement in match-fixing. The former Pakistan captain has apologised to the nation and the fans for his actions.

Salim Malik match fixing scandal: Tainted Pakistan skipper ready to co-operate with PCB, ICC for coaching job

In a video message, Salim Malik has asked for a 'second chance' with cricket after being banned for life by the PCB. Malik's life ban was lifted by a lower district and sessions court but PCB have not welcomed him back to the fold. The 57-year-old said that he should be allowed back into the fold on the grounds of 'human rights'. Salim Malik also claimed that when the PCB allowed other guilty players to make a comeback, he should also be presented with a similar opportunity.

Salim Malik match fixing scandal: PCB, ICC unwilling to give any clear statement on Salim Malik return

While PCB's legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi said it was good to hear Salim Malik offering unconditional support to the ICC and the PCB, the former Pakistan captain is yet to answer the questions regarding his controversial April 2011 visit to London. The ICC obtained transcripts from his meetingm, which raised doubts over their purpose. Salim Malik is yet to respond to the notice issued to him by PCB in 2013 and hence has not been given a clearance to make a comeback to the sport. A source told PTI that the meetings were held shortly after Salim Malik applied to work as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy.

