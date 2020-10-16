Shardul Thakur Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life On 29th Birthday

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur is a regular member of India’s T20I set-up. He made his international debut back in 2017 and has represented his national side in 1 Test, 11 ODIs and 15 T20Is since then. Apart from being a quality right-arm pacer for Team India, he is also currently a prominent member of the Chennai franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

The cricketer turned 29 on Friday, October 16. To commemorate the 29th Shardul Thakur birthday occasion, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth as well as his Dream11 IPL 2020 salary.

Chennai post special wish on 29th Shardul Thakur birthday occasion

Semma Dhool Birthday to one of the sweetest Lions to don the #yellove. #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/1Wh8JzN6sP — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 16, 2020

Shardul Thakur birthday: How much is Shardul Thakur net worth?

According to powersportz.com, the Shardul Thakur net worth is estimated to be up to ₹36 crore (i.e. approximately US$5 million). His net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is 1 crore rupees per year at present. It also includes the salary he receives from the Mumbai Cricket Association for his cricketing commitments in the Indian domestic circuit.

Back in February this year, Shardul Thakur was roped in by Tata Power Limited as their brand ambassador. The 29-year-old also features in several brand promotional campaigns along with his Chennai teammates during Dream11 IPL run.

Shardul Thakur birthday: How much is Shardul Thakur Dream11 IPL salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the fast bowler was retained by the Chennai franchise from their squad of the 2019 edition of the tournament. As per the signing, the Shardul Thakur Dream11 salary for the 2020 season is ₹2.6 crore (US$365,000).

Shardul Thakur birthday: His personal life

Shardul Thakur was born in Palghar in Maharashtra, where he continues to reside. According to several reports, he studied in the Swami Vivekanand International School in Palghar itself. The pacer once revealed in an interview that his favourite cricketer is former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar.

