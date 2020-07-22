Shikhar Dhawan Follows Rohit Sharma In Choosing IMG-Reliance To Manage Business Interests

Less than 2 years after he signed up with KWAN Entertainment, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has now joined hands with another sports management firm named IMG-Reliance. Shikhar Dhawan has signed an exclusive worldwide marketing and management agreement with the company. Shikhar Dhawan’s departure from KWAN Entertainment makes him the latest athlete to leave the agency after the likes of Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza and Dipika Pallikal had cut ties with it earlier this month as well.

Excited to join the @IMGReliance family 😊 Looking forward to a wonderful partnership together 🤝 https://t.co/LoRyVkgSd5 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 22, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan signs up with IMG-Reliance

IMG reliance revealed in a statement that the company will be managing Shikhar Dhawan’s brand endorsements and commercial interests. Nikhil Bardia, the talent and sponsorship head at IMG-Reliance, while speaking to the press said that Shikhar Dhawan possesses enormous talent and character that will help the company build a brand with the player. The head also spoke about how they have put a great team together for Shikhar Dhawan, which will help the 34-year-old cricketer achieve his goals. Shikhar Dhawan, in the media release announcing the collaboration, said that the tie-up will allow him to focus on cricket and bringing laurels to the nation, while IMG-Reliance helps him maximize his talent.

📝 The prolific #TeamIndia opener @SDhawan25 signs an exclusive worldwide marketing and management agreement with IMG Reliance ✅



Here’s welcoming Gabbar to the family! 🤩🙌



Read more: https://t.co/cFwlsyv26V pic.twitter.com/RDOz6MEtx7 — IMG Reliance (@IMGReliance) July 22, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan becomes the latest high profile athlete to leave KWAN Entertainment

While KWAN Entertainment boasts of players like Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill as its clients, Shikhar Dhawan’s departure to IMG-Reliance will be a setback to the agency, as he became the latest athlete to leave the company. Well-known squash player, Dipika Pallikal had recently switched to Cornerstone from KWAN. The player followed in the footsteps of tennis star Sania Mirza, who made the same move last month as well. Instead of KWAN Entertainment, Sania Mirza will now be working closely with Cornerstone, with the agency responsible for managing the 33-year old’s brand endorsements, appearances, digital activations, and other business opportunities.

IMG Reliance has several star athletes as part of its roster

With Shikhar Dhawan’s inclusion, IMG-Reliance has bagged another high profile cricketer. The talent management agency which was launched in 2016 manages multiple cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Shreyas Iyer. It also works closely with tennis ace Leander Paes.

How much is the Shikhar Dhawan net worth?

Over the years, the Shikhar Dhawan net worth has increased as the player increased his brand endorsements. Shikhar Dhawan’s on-field performances have helped in enhancing his net worth, with the player appearing in campaigns for several brands such as Nerolac Paints, Canara Bank, Lay's and V Star amongst others. He recently invested in a yoga startup Sarva and owns a home designer brand DaOne with wife Aesha. According to Net Worth Club, the Shikhar Dhawan’s net worth is around ₹100 crore.

