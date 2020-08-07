Shoaib Akhtar Claims He'll Eat Grass If It'll 'enable Rise In Pakistan Army's Budget'

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar claimed that he would even 'eat grass' to ensure an increase in the budget of the country's army. The Rawalpindi Express, in an interview with a Pakistan local media, made a tall claim about the extent to which he would go to ensure an increase in the military spending in Pakistan and said that he would ensure a generous increase in the proportion allotted for the Army. Akhtar has represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 One Day Internationals and, 15 T20Is from 1997 to 2011.

'I'll eat even grass...'

Speaking to a local media channel, Shoaib Akhtar said that he would even eat grass but will ensure that the budget of the Pakistan Army rises. Moreover, Akhtar pitched for the civilian sector to work hand in hand with the Army to ensure equal progress. Explaining with an example, Akhtar said that he would sit with the Army chief and make decisions & that if the already existing budget was 20%, then he would increase it to 60%.

'When I like someone': Shoaib Akhtar

“I don’t wrestle, it’s my way of showing my affection to other people and I basically crossed the line. When I like someone, I throw them. I broke Yuvraj’s back, have previously broken Shahid Afridi’s rib by hugging him, and I made Abdul Razzaq stretch his hamstring a bit too much. So my way of loving people is a bit wild. It was just me being stupid in my younger days but I never realised my own power,” said the pace icon while interacting on BBC’s Doosra podcast. “We were horsing around and doing some arm wrestling and that was all but Bhajji and Yuvi are my younger brothers and there is no question of beating them up,” the Rawalpindi Express added.

Shoaib Akhtar's cricketing career

The iconic speedster is recognized as the fastest bowler in the history of cricket, delivering a world record top speed of 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) in a pool match against England during the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He called it a day in 2011 after Pakistan were ousted from World Cup 2011 by losing the semi-final against arch-rivals and eventual winners India at Mohali.

Ever since his retirement, the 'Rawalpindi Express' has found success as a commentator and as a cricket pundit. Shoaib has his own Youtube channel where he can be seen giving cricket analysis on a regular basis.

